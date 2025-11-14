Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Predators – 11/14/25

by

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (9-5-3) vs. PREDATORS (5-9-4)

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

at Avicii Arena, Stockholm

2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust — Sidney Crosby — Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Philip Tomasino — Kevin Hayes — Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen — Blake Lizotte — Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Mathew Dumba

Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Dumba is expected to return to Pittsburgh’s lineup in place of Clifton after being a healthy scratch the past five games. Tomasino is expected to replace Heinen after being a healthy scratch the past two games. … Skjei is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because he was ill. … This will be the Penguins’ first game outside North America since they played in the 2008 NHL Premiere Series against the Ottawa Senators in Stockholm.

Latest for THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Michael McCarron — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Adam Wilsby
Justin Barron

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L’Heureux (lower body)

Status report

The Predators will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. They last played outside North America in the 2022 NHL Global Series against the San Jose Sharks in Prague.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner

Leave a Comment