NHL Morning Recap – November 11, 2025

Today, we will be looking the four NHL games that were played on Nov. 10, 2025. That includes J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers looking for their first win on home ice. As well as Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers head to Vegas to take on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights in the late game.

ISLANDERS 3 at DEVILS 2 – OT

New York Islanders Goal Summary

P2 6:55 – Bo Horvat (12) from Kyle Palmieri (8)

P3 17:07 – Kyle Palmieri (5) from Matthew Schaefer (7), Horvat (8)

OT 1:17 – Mathew Barzal (4) from Jonathan Drouin (9), Ryan Pulock (7)

New York Islanders center Kyle Palmieri and New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler battle for the puck in front of New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P1 2:12 – Timo Meier (5) from Jesper Bratt (10), Luke Hughes (8)

P3 19:55 – Simon Nemec (1) from Bratt (11), Meier (8)

PREDATORS 3 at RANGERS 6

Nashville Predators Goal Summary:

P1 16:16 – Matthew Wood (4) from Michael Bunting (6), Brady Skjei (5)

P3 12:48 – Wood (5) from Luke Evangelista (8), Erik Haula (7)

P3 19:15 – Wood (6) from Filip Forsberg (7), Ryan O’Reilly (7)

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 10:39 – Mika Zibanejad (5) from Adam Fox (9), Vladislav Gavrikov (3)

P1 18:07 – Gavrikov (2) from Vincent Trocheck (2), Fox (10)

P2 1:23 – Alexis Lafreniere (3) from Gabe Perreault (1), Trocheck (3)

P2 7:51 – Artemi Panarin (4) from Lafreniere (7), Urho Vaakanainen (2)

P2 19:50 – Will Cuylle (4) from Noah Laba (3), Lafreniere (8)

P3 13:30 – Panarin (5) unassisted

BLUE JACKETS 4 at OILERS 5 – OT

Columbus Blue Jackets Goal Summary:

P1 11:42 – Ivan Provorov (3) from Damon Severson (3), Adam Fantilli (7)

P2 1:39 – Sean Monahan (2) from Kent Johnson (3), Boone Jenner (7)

P2 18:02 – Boone Jenner (3) from Dante Fabbro (3), Zach Werenski (7)

P3 4:19 – Adam Fantilli (3) from Kirill Marchenko (9)

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 17:28 – Jake Walman (2) from Vasily Podkolzin (5), Jack Roslovic (6)

P3 0:58 – Connor McDavid (6) from Mattias Ekholm (6)

P3 13:39 – McDavid (7) from Evan Bouchard (9)

P3 19:02 – Jake Walman (3) unassisted

OT 0:56 – Jack Roslovic (4) from Walman (7)

Florida Panthers Goal Summary:

P1 14:47 – Jesper Boqvist (2) from Donovan Sebrango (1), Jeff Petry (5)

P2 10:54 – Brad Marchand (11) from Gustav Forsling (7), Sebrango (2)

P3 4:54 – Sam Reinhart (8) from Seth Jones (7), Marchand (7)

Vegas Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P3 1:25 – Tomas Hertl (6) from Shea Theodore (6)

P3 9:04 – Ivan Barbashev (7) from Brayden McNabb (1), Mitch Marner (15)