Golden Knights Snap 4-Game Losing Streak in 4-1 Victory Over the Blues

The St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights began their first game of the season series, with the Golden Knights taking the victory 4-1. Before this game, the Blues lost to the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5 in a shootout, while the Golden Knights were also in need of a win as they were on a four-game losing streak.

First Period

A little over halfway into the period, at 12:52, the Golden Knights opened the scoring. Brett Howden made a pass up the ice to Reilly Smith, who dropped the puck back down the middle to Brandon Saad as he finished the play off with a wrist shot goal to make it 1-0 Golden Knights.

Then, at 14:58, the Golden Knights answered again with another goal, this time on the power play. Jack Eichel passed the puck from the left side boards to Pavel Dorofeyev on the right side of the ice as he shot the puck, and it was tipped in from behind by Braeden Bowman to make it 2-0.

The shot total at the end of the period was 13-8 in favor of the Golden Knights.

Second Period

The second period got even more dominant for the Golden Knights as Noah Hanifin got a pass from the left side of the blue line from Zach Whitecloud and scored on a one-time slapshot to make it 3-0. Smith received the secondary assist. That was the only goal of the period.

Final shots for the second period were 15-7 Golden Knights.

Third Period

After a long and silent 11:20, the Golden Knights continued to add on to the goal pile as Dorofeyev played the puck to Tomas Hertl for the breakaway, and he made it 4-0. Finally, with 4:03 left in the game, Blues defenseman Philip Broberg scored on a wrist shot close to the blue line after he received a pass from Robert Thomas to make it 4-1. The secondary assist on this goal was credited to Jimmy Snuggerud. However, the Golden Knights came out on top with the victory.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Braeden Bowman reacts after scoring against the St. Louis Blues (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Final shots for the game were 33-24 Golden Knights.

This will not be the last game between the two teams, as they will meet again on Jan. 2 in St. Louis. For now, the Blues will have to hope to get back to winning form on Tuesday (Nov. 18) against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As for the Golden Knights, they snapped the losing streak and look to keep their successful run going against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday (Nov. 16).