Calgary Wranglers Take Down Henderson Silver Knights 6-4

The moment when the most eyes were on the ice wasn’t tied to any surge of goals, a heavy hit, or even the intermission antics. It came earlier — when the Henderson Silver Knights filed down the tunnel for warmups and fans craned to see which goaltender would step onto the ice first.

Related: Golden Knights News & Rumors: Goaltending, Recent Stretch & More

This came amidst the Vegas Golden Knights assigning goaltender Carter Hart to Henderson on a conditioning stint. With much anticipation for his potential debut, the newly arrived netminder remained in a ballcap on the bench for all 60 minutes.

The attention surrounding Hart couldn’t change the trend Henderson finds itself in. The Silver Knights lost 6-4 to the Calgary Wranglers at Lee’s Family Forum on Nov. 15, extending their skid to four straight.

“I liked our first seven minutes,” Craig said. “We’re up 3-2 at that point, and then we look up and you’re down 5-3. So not a great job with us managing a game there.”

Here’s how the game unfolded as Henderson continues searching for answers.

Calgary Wranglers Top Henderson Silver Knights 6-4

The Wranglers wasted no time getting things started, scoring 18 seconds in. The goal would come from 32-year-old Martin Frk.

“The bounce kind of summed it up at that point, there’s still 59 minutes and 42 seconds left to play,” Craig said. “We still had lots of hockey for us to go.”

Henderson would stay quiet until, on the power play, Raphael Lavoie would get a greasy goal in the crease to even the score at one apiece.

Jesper Vikman, Henderson Silver Knights (Photo credit: Henderson Silver Knights Flickr)

On the night, the power play went 2/6 and continues to remain at a steady rate.

“We drew six penalties, that’s a good thing,” Craig said. “We won that special teams battle. So, overall, some good things.”

Trevor Connelly, who was on the power play and made his season debut with the Silver Knights tonight, finishing with one assist.

“Trevor played well,” Craig said. “You can see the skill. He got hurt this summer, so he hasn’t gone through training camp. He’s playing catch-up. He can take a deep breath, knowing he gets through it healthy and we can work.”

The second period would see six goals scored between the two teams, with goals coming from Dylan Coghlan, Jonas Røndbjerg and Tuomas Uronen.

“That’s just the game of hockey,” Coghlan said. “It can either go that way or it can be zero to zero. It’s a lot of goals and you kind of are up and down, you’re pissed off, you’re happy, it’s weird emotions.”

The Silver Knights would trail heading into the third period, 5-4 and despite being in striking distance, they couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to the Wranglers.

Henderson will be back at it tomorrow night against the Wranglers at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.