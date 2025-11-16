Schwartz’s 2 Goals Lead Kraken to 4-1 Victory Over the Sharks

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Seattle Kraken hosted the San Jose Sharks for their second match up of the season. The Sharks beat the Kraken in the first game 6-1 on Nov. 5. However, it was the Kraken who would be victorious in this game with a 4-1 victory. The season series is now even, with each team having a win under their belts.

Game Recap

Eight minutes into the first period, Jamie Oleksiak passed the puck through the neutral zone and Chandler Stephenson picked it up at the boards. He skated it up towards the net and made a pass to Jaden Schwartz. The puck took an awkward bounce off of Schwartz’s stick and into the net. Since it was not a distinct kicking motion, the goal was deemed good and the Kraken were on the board first.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

With 50 seconds remaining in the first, Ryan Lindgren took a seat after hooking Macklin Celebrini. With little time remaining in the period, the Sharks got to work. William Eklund had the puck in the faceoff circle and passed it across the ice to Celebrini in the adjacent one. He took a shot which bounced directly off of Alex Wennberg’s stick to tie the game.

After the Sharks scored, Matt Murray exited the crease in discomfort. Philipp Grubauer hopped into the crease while Murray went back to the dressing room to get checked out.

Halfway into the second period, Will Smith made a breakaway to the net. He skated up to the net and maneuvered the puck around Grubauer. Smith made the shot but he himself ended up in the net, knocking the goal off its pegs. After the officials reviewed the goal, it was disallowed due to a kicking motion.

Four minutes remained in the second and the Kraken were in their offensive zone. Matty Beniers passed the puck to Mason Marchment, who was behind the net. He spotted Adam Larsson near the blue line and passed to him. He skated a little bit closer to the net before letting loose a shot to give the Kraken the lead once more.

Just 38 seconds later, Jamie Oleksiak stole the puck from the Sharks’ zone and passed it down the ice for Chandler Stephenson in the neutral zone. He skated up to the net with Eeli Tolvanen on a 2-on-1. He passed to Tolvanen whose shot flew past Alex Nedeljkovic to give the Kraken a two-goal lead.

With four minutes remaining, the Sharks pulled Nedeljkovic in an attempt to even the score. Despite being down two men on the ice since Frederick Gaudreau was in the box for tripping Ryan Reaves, Schwartz’s shot hit the empty net to ensure Seattle’s win.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The Kraken will travel to Michigan, where they will take on the Detroit Red Wings. The Sharks will head home and host the Utah Mammoth.

The Kraken and Sharks will face off at SAP Center on Dec. 20 to close out the season series.