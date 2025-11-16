Lightning Beat Panthers, Grab First Game of Battle of Florida

The Tampa Bay Lightning took down the Florida Panthers down in the opening bout of the 2025-26 Battle of Florida on Saturday. 3-1.

While the Lightning bounced back from being smacked by the New York Rangers on Wednesday, 7-3, the Panthers weren’t able to extend their winning streak beyond a couple of games. Unsurprisingly, this heated rivalry featured its share of heated moments.

Recap of Battle of Florida Part I

It didn’t take long for tempers to flare. Before the game was halfway through the first period, there were some scuffles between the two teams. The Lightning managed to strike first amid the chaos with a goal from Emil Lilleberg (2). The score was held at 1-0 until the end of the period.

In the latter half of the second period, the Panthers got on the power play when Brad Marchand (12) tied it up 1-1 on a backhanded shot. The score remained tied heading into the final period of play.

Early in the third period, Jack Finley put the Lightning back on top with his first career goal.

A beauty of a first for Jack 🤩 pic.twitter.com/krGudySuue — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 16, 2025

As the clock wound down, it remained an intense, physical duel. Multiple players on each side found themselves in the penalty box simultaneously after battling it out on the ice.

Despite the pressure put on from Florida, the Lightning hung on. Zemgus Girgensons scored the empty netter to seal it, reaching the final score of the games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 23 of 24 between the pipes for the Lightning. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 19 for the Panthers.

The Lightning turn around and head back up to Tampa for a Sunday bout with the Vancouver Canucks. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Panthers will sit and wait for the Canucks to play their game against the Lightning for a game on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Three Stars of the Game: