Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kraken – 11/15/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (8-7-3) at KRAKEN (8-4-5)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf

Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Nick Leddy — Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Leddy will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. … Skinner, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Kraken projected lineup

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Jani Nyman

Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Matt Murray

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura

Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held a full morning skate but did not do line rushes. … Kakko, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Gaudreau took part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. … McCann, a forward, and Daccord, a goalie, each was a full participant during the morning skate, but neither is expected to play.

