Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Kraken – 11/15/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (8-7-3) at KRAKEN (8-4-5)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Collin Graf
Adam Gaudette — Ty Dellandrea — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov — John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Nick Leddy — Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Sam Dickinson
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Leddy will return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. … Skinner, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a 2-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks Are Approaching Their Potential But Still Have Areas of Improvement
- NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025
- Flames Beat Sharks 2-0 For Dustin Wolf’s 1st Shutout of the Season
Kraken projected lineup
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Jani Nyman
Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Freddy Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Matt Murray
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Josh Mahura
Injured: Jared McCann (lower body), Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Joey Daccord (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken held a full morning skate but did not do line rushes. … Kakko, a forward, is week to week after being injured in a 5-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Gaudreau took part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury. … McCann, a forward, and Daccord, a goalie, each was a full participant during the morning skate, but neither is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Kraken Gameday Preview: Closing Out the Homestand Hosting the Sharks
- 2 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-3 Victory Over the Jets
- NHL Morning Recap – November 14, 2025