2 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 5-3 Victory Over the Jets

On Thursday, Nov. 13, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Winnipeg Jets for their second matchup of the season. The first meeting between the two teams resulted in a 3-0 shutout victory for the Kraken.

In this game, the Jets started off strong, scoring the first goal of the game. The Kraken managed to answer back with one of their own. The same happened in the second period; the Jets scored first, and the Kraken answered. However, at the end of the period, the Jets scored once more to give Winnipeg a one-goal lead. In the third period, the Kraken came out swinging with three unanswered goals to earn a 5-3 victory. They now lead the season series 2-0.

Kakko Scores His First Goal

In this game, Kaapo Kakko scored the first goal for the Kraken. Matty Beniers skated the puck around the boards and passed it down to Vince Dunn. He sent it up to Jaden Schwartz, who was in the faceoff dot. He took a shot, but Kakko was in front of the net for a tip-in to score the first goal for Seattle. Not only was this the first goal for the game, but it was also his first of the season.

Unfortunately, Kakko also suffered a lower-body injury in this game. He exited and did not return, playing only a total of 3:51. This was only his seventh game back after dealing with a broken hand during the preseason, which kept him out for the start of the 2025-26 season. Hopefully, the injury is not serious, and Kakko can get back to the ice with the Kraken soon.

Kraken Line Changes Made a Huge Difference

With Kakko out of the lineup for the remainder of the game, the coaching staff had to make some line changes. Thankfully, they worked out in Lane Lambert’s favor. On the second line, he put Mason Marchment, Matty Beniers, and Jordan Eberle together. This move paid off big time.

Two of the three goals in the third period for the Kraken were scored by Eberle with the help of Marchment and Beniers.

Seattle Kraken forward JordanÊEberle reacts after scoring an empty-net goal against the Winnipeg Jets (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

Seven minutes into the third period, Marchment carried the puck into the Kraken’s offensive zone. He laid a hit on Vladislav Namestnikov and dropped the puck down for Beniers. He passed it to Eberle, who was in front of the net. He immediately took a shot to score his first of the night.

With less than two minutes remaining and no goaltender in sight for the Jets, the Kraken got to work. Once again, Marchment had first touch on this puck, knocking it away from the Jets’ zone. Beniers picked it up in the center of the ice and passed it to Eberle. He skated it up into the Kraken’s zone, ensuring his shot would hit the empty net.

Lambert has often made line changes in the middle of the game, but this one was a huge success. He needs to keep Beniers and Eberle together; their chemistry is unmatched. Usually, they have Kakko alongside them, but since he exited the game, Lambert had to make an adjustment.

With Marchment in the top six instead of the bottom six, he found plenty of success. He broke his seven-game point drought with two assists. Certainly, he is feeling more confident. It is also clear he can flex and change when needed, playing in the top six or bottom six, and still manage to record points. If Kakko is out long-term, it will be interesting to see if Lambert keeps this second-line trio, especially with Jared McCann still out.

Kraken Remain at Home

The Kraken will stay home for one more game, where they will host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The last game of the season series against Winnipeg will not be until April 6 at Canada Life Centre. Let’s see if the Kraken can sweep the series or if the Jets will get a win towards the end of the season against the Kraken.