Kraken’s 3rd Period Comeback Leads to 5-3 Victory Over Jets

The Winnipeg Jets controlled much of the offensive flow on Thursday night, but a decisive third-period push propelled the Seattle Kraken to a 5-3 victory at Climate Pledge Arena. Despite Winnipeg leading in shots, scoring chances, and faceoff percentage, Seattle capitalized on key mistakes and timely scoring to take the second game of the season series and improve to 2-0 against the Jets this season.

Game Recap

The game opened with Winnipeg asserting early control. Strong puck movement through the neutral zone and consistent pressure forced Seattle onto its heels, and the Jets were rewarded at 10:17 when Alex Iafallo got to the edge of the crease and redirected Adam Lowry’s blast in behind Philipp Grubauer, getting things started in the first period.

Seattle, however, responded exactly when they needed it. At 15:15, Kaapo Kakko set up in the slot and got a piece of Jaden Schwartz’s blast, lifting it up and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1. The Kraken didn’t create many scoring chances in the opening frame, but they made the most of their best opportunity. The period ended level, with both teams recognizing room for improvement: Winnipeg wanted more finish, while Seattle sought more rhythm.

Seattle Kraken forward Berkly Catton, third from left, battles with Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley for the puck (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

The second period was Winnipeg’s most dominant stretch. The Jets outshot Seattle 13-5 and dictated zone time with extended cycling shifts and structured puck support. Their work paid off early when Mark Scheifele wired home his 10th goal of the season at 3:18, restoring a 2-1 lead.

But just as they did in the first period, Seattle answered with opportunistic scoring. At 7:27, Vince Dunn sent a low wrist shot that got deflected past Connor Hellebuyck, tying the game 2-2 despite the flow of play leaning heavily in Winnipeg’s favour.

The Jets regained control late in the frame on the power play. Kyle Connor hammered a feed from the circle, and the shot deflected off Ryan Lindgren before slipping into the back of the net, giving Winnipeg a 3-2 lead in the second period. With strong special teams, dominant possession metrics, and the momentum from Connor’s goal, the Jets looked poised to take over the game.

Everything unraveled for Winnipeg in the third period.

Seattle came out with renewed structure and purpose, turning the game’s pace in their favor. The Jets were unable to clear their zone on an early penalty kill, and Eeli Tolvanen made them pay at 4:11, firing a one-timer to tie the game. The goal injected life into the Kraken bench and set the tone for the remainder of the period.

Just three minutes later, Jordan Eberle delivered the turning point. His deflection at 7:21 gave Seattle its first lead of the night at 4-3, shifting momentum entirely. Winnipeg struggled to generate high-danger pressure from that point forward, limited to nine shots in the period as Seattle tightened defensively.

Eberle added the empty-netter at 18:25, completing the comeback and securing a 5-3 Kraken win.

Looking Ahead

Winnipeg leaves this one knowing the opportunities they squandered. The Jets won the shot battle, controlled possession, and held advantages in hits and blocked shots – but 14 giveaways and a flat third period proved costly. For Seattle, the win highlights their resilience and ability to convert on timely chances, turning a tight matchup into a statement victory.