Canucks Sign David Kämpf to 1-Year Contract

The David Kämpf drama has finally come to a close. The 30-year-old centreman’s contract was terminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs after he failed to report to their American Hockey League (AHL) roster, thus making him a free agent. The Vancouver Canucks swooped in and claimed his rights—he signed a one-year deal worth $1.1 million on Saturday, Nov. 15.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward David Kämpf on a one year, $1.1 million contract. pic.twitter.com/wFGrug4ToK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 15, 2025

The injury-riddled Canucks were in need of depth, so this signing makes sense. Kämpf is a penalty-killing specialist who has proven to be an adequate bottom-six forward at 5-on-5. His base stats with Toronto don’t jump off the page, but he did occasionally get on the scoresheet: 31 goals and 54 assists in 301 games while averaging 14:15 per night.

At this stage, Vancouver simply needs NHL-proven bodies to fill up the bottom six. Kämpf accomplishes that, even if he was on the outside looking in for the Maple Leafs. Who knows, he might be able to revitalize his career in B.C.