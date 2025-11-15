Kraken Gameday Preview: Closing Out the Homestand Hosting the Sharks

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Seattle Kraken are getting ready to host the San Jose Sharks. In their last game, they defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday, Nov. 13. The Kraken are seeking their next win to close out their three-game homestand on a high note.

The Sharks also played their last game on Thursday, where they were shut out by the Calgary Flames 2-0. This game marks the end of San Jose’s three-game road trip, so they will want to close it with a win.

This game is the second matchup between the Kraken and the Sharks. In the first, the Sharks blew the Kraken out of the water with a 6-1 victory on Nov. 5, just ten days prior. The Kraken will look to avoid repeating this disaster at Climate Pledge Arena.

Kraken Storylines

This game against the Sharks marks a week since Joey Daccord was placed on injured reserve (IR). It was confirmed he would miss at least three games, and this is officially game three. He has been participating in practices and optional skates, but, of course, the team doesn’t want to rush his return if he isn’t ready.

Also at the optional morning skate was Frederick Gaudreau. He has been out with an upper-body injury and has been appearing in practices in a red no-contact jersey. He has been out since Oct. 18 and was expected to be out for four to six weeks. This game against the Sharks marks the four-week mark. There is a chance he plays tonight, but again, the team should not rush him.

Another rare sighting: Jared McCann was seen on the ice ahead of the game today against the Sharks. He has been on IR since Oct. 25, when the Kraken hosted the Edmonton Oilers. The Kraken’s offense has been hurting a little, and the return of McCann would be a huge benefit to the team, whenever he is ready.

The player to watch in this game is Vince Dunn. He recorded two assists against the Jets on Thursday. He currently has the highest points recorded by a defenseman on the team and is in third place overall. He has been a strong two-way defender to start the season and is definitely one to watch.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 8-4-5

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 7 goals (G), 6 assists (A), 13 points (P) Jaden Schwartz – 5 G, 7 A, 12 P Vince Dunn – 3 G, 9 A, 12 P Matty Beniers – 2 G, 9 A, 11 P Chandler Stephenson – 4 G, 5 A, 9 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 6-2-3, 2.83 goals-against average (GAA), .900 save percentage (SV%) Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.13 GAA, .926 SV% Philipp Grubauer – 2-0-1, 2.64 GAA, .878 SV%

San Jose Sharks

Season Record: 8-7-3

Top Scorers:

Macklin Celebrini – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Will Smith – 7 G, 10 A, 17 P William Eklund – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Tyler Toffoli – 5 G, 6 A, 11 P Dimitry Orlov – 0 G, 11 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Yaroslav Askarov – 5-5-1, 3.09 GAA, .906 SV% Alex Nedeljkovic – 3-2-2, 2.96 GAA, .906 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Jared McCann, Frederick Gaudreau, Joey Daccord, Max McCormick, Lleyton Roed

San Jose Sharks

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev — Alex Wennberg — William Eklund

Colin Graf — Ty Dellandrea — Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferarro — John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askaraov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nick Leddy, Vincent Iorio

Injured: Jeff Skinner, Michael Misa

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will kick off a four-game road trip in Michigan, where they will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Nov. 18.