Nikita Klepov Should Be a 1st-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft

Saginaw Spirit winger Nikita Klepov won’t celebrate his 18th birthday until June 27, but he’s already dominating the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). With 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 20 games, he’s on pace to be the league’s fifth rookie to reach 100 points this century.

This is a Saginaw team, mind you, that lost both Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh to their NHL clubs in the offseason. So, what’s the 17-year-old’s secret? Could it have him on first-round watch?

Why Klepov Is One of OHL’s Top Scorers

What immediately stands out with Klepov’s game is his pace. He’s a hardworking player, unwilling to give up on seemingly dying offensive sequences. That never-say-die attitude led to a highlight-reel goal back in October, shown below.

Nikita Klepov (SAG98) is a very hardworking player, and he's rewarded with a goal here



Plays like this could have him going high in June

Don’t expect that type of energy every shift, but that’s a glimpse into the player you’re getting here: a high-end motor with some serious offensive skill. Klepov does some of his best work along the walls, whether it’s evading defenders or fighting for pucks.

Klepov has also developed a pretty dangerous shot. From my viewings, his signature seems to be from the right faceoff dot on the power play. He’s a one-time threat, but is also willing to take advantage of open ice and then fire.

I haven’t seen Klepov dangle someone out of their skates or anything, but he definitely holds his own in 1-on-1 situations. Even at the OHL level, being able to take a defender out of a play is a 99th-percentile skill—only a handful of guys can do it, and he’s one.

So, Klepov, in my eyes, can best be described as a hardworking winger who excels along the walls to set up plays and possesses a dangerous shot. But what are some drawbacks?

What Klepov Needs to Work On

First and foremost, Klepov’s risk-taking can be a bit much at times. In one instance, instead of sitting back in his zone during a 4-on-4, he tried to jump on a potential turnover. But he overskated the puck, leading to a goal against almost immediately after.

Klepov should be encouraged to take risks. After all, they’re a hallmark of his game. They should just be a bit more calculated—something that will come with age.

Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Defence is a con for me, too. There are times when he’ll be involved, trying to gain possession of the puck and start a play the other way. But most of the time (in my viewings, anyway), he’ll serve as a passing option for an eventual zone exit and therefore not super engaged when things get tough. The two-way game is a work in progress.

Building up more muscle is another area where Klepov can improve. As a player who initiates contact, he won’t always be able to win battles off tenacity alone. This can also help his puck control take that next step, although I’ve already seen good things from him in that department.

Klepov Has a First-Round Case

To me, Klepov’s first-round case is undeniable. While players with comparable profiles tend to fall, especially when there are some defensive question marks, his skill level easily outweighs any concerns. He’s going to be a pest at the next level—his energy, shot, and hockey sense will make sure of it.

Really good puck reception by Nikita Klepov to turn a would-be dump-in into a shot on goal



Noticing that he's a risk-taker. Lots of confidence

Committed to Michigan State University for 2026–27, one of the nation’s top hockey programs, Klepov will be in good hands. His status in the 2026 NHL Draft, conversely, is still undecided. But in my eyes, he shouldn’t fall past the first round.