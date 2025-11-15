Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flames – 11/15/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (10-7-0) at FLAMES (5-12-2)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Colin Miller

Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)

Status report

Schenn will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday; he will play in place of Miller, a defenseman.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)



Status report

The Flames, who held an optional morning skate Saturday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Latest for THW: