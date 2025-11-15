Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flames – 11/15/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (10-7-0) at FLAMES (5-12-2)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, Colin Miller
Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)
Status report
Schenn will return after being a healthy scratch for a 5-3 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday; he will play in place of Miller, a defenseman.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
The Flames, who held an optional morning skate Saturday, are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
