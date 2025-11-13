Projected Lineups for Jets vs Kraken – 11/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (10-6-0) at KRAKEN (7-4-5)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn
Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)
Status report
Samberg is expected to make his season debut after breaking his wrist in a preseason game at the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27; he will replace Schenn, a defenseman. … Nyquist will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright
Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Matt Murray
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura
Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Fleury, a defenseman, and Koepke, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Gaudreau wore a regular jersey during the Kraken morning skate Thursday but will not play; the center is “getting real close” to a return, according to Seattle coach Lane Lambert.
- NHL Morning Recap – November 12, 2025