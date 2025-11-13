Projected Lineups for Jets vs Kraken – 11/13/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (10-6-0) at KRAKEN (7-4-5)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Luke Schenn

Injured: Morgan Barron (undisclosed), Cole Koepke (undisclosed), Haydn Fleury (upper body)

Status report

Samberg is expected to make his season debut after breaking his wrist in a preseason game at the Calgary Flames on Sept. 27; he will replace Schenn, a defenseman. … Nyquist will return after missing five games with an undisclosed injury

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Berkly Catton — Shane Wright

Tye Kartye — Ben Meyers — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Matt Murray

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Jani Nyman, Josh Mahura

Injured: Joey Daccord (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Fleury, a defenseman, and Koepke, a forward, each was placed on injured reserve Thursday. … Gaudreau wore a regular jersey during the Kraken morning skate Thursday but will not play; the center is “getting real close” to a return, according to Seattle coach Lane Lambert.

