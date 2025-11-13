Josh Morrissey Leads the Jets’ Reset Against the Canucks

After a couple of frustrating road outings, the Winnipeg Jets rediscovered what makes them effective: hard work, simplicity, and staying connected. Tuesday’s 5–3 win over the Vancouver Canucks wasn’t just a much-needed result; the Jets reset their rhythm.

Morrissey Leads the Jets by Example

Josh Morrissey has become the team’s emotional compass. In Vancouver, he was everywhere — a power-play goal, two assists, three blocked shots — the kind of stat line that says “follow me.” It wasn’t flashy hockey; it was smart, steady, and built on effort.

After the game, as you can see in the video below, Morrissey didn’t talk about systems or matchups. He talked about “getting back to the simple things” — winning 50/50 battles, competing in the tough areas, and not sagging when the game turned. That kind of message says plenty about where the Jets are mentally. They’d fallen behind 2–0, but instead of folding, they clawed back by grinding shifts and sticking with the plan.

The Jets’ Power Play Found Its Timing

The Jets’ power play had cooled recently, but during this game, it delivered. Morrissey’s early marker set the tone, and Gabe Vilardi’s third-period goal sealed it. Both came from the kind of plays the defenceman talked about afterward — traffic in front, second efforts, small details done well.

Head coach Scott Arniel has taken a measured approach to this road swing, even skipping one-on-one meetings before the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Maybe it worked. The team looked freer, less mechanical, more willing to play instinctively. Sometimes clarity comes not from more talking, but from letting the group breathe.

The Jets Found Some Resilience on the Road Against the Canucks

Vancouver is no easy place to play right now. While the Canucks have been injured, they remain a formidable foe. They can ice an elite first line, and their goaltending can rise to hold them in games. The Jets’ ability to handle early adversity and then tilt the ice back in their favour showed the kind of maturity that was missing during the team’s three-game losing streak.

Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi, forward Kyle Connor, and defenseman Josh Morrissey celebrate Morrissey’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

What stood out most was the energy on the bench. Morrissey mentioned it himself — “the bench stayed really positive.” That’s often what separates a good team from a fragile one. Confidence isn’t just about talent; it’s about staying connected when the scoreboard doesn’t go your way.

Why Simple Worked for the Jets

There’s a lesson here that every team learns eventually: when things get complicated, go back to simple. For the Jets, that means direct plays, hard backchecks, and the willingness to get to the front of the net. Morrissey summed it up perfectly — “all the goals kind of resulted from that.”

You could see it on every Jets’ line. Adam Lowry’s group pushed play by cycling deep. The top six finally looked dangerous again. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck steadied things late, but he didn’t need to steal the game. Instead, the skaters in front of him earned it.

Was This Game a Step Toward Consistency for the Jets?

At 9-6-1, the Jets have hovered just outside the top tier of the Western Conference. The challenge isn’t talent; it’s rhythm. Tuesday’s win might help them find it. If they can keep their identity rooted in hard, honest hockey — and not chase the highlight-reel game — they’ll be in the thick of things all season.

For now, Morrissey’s message should resonate in the dressing room. That message can be summed up in three key points: keep it simple, compete hard, and trust each other. It’s not fancy hockey, but it’s winning hockey — and for the Jets, that’s the right place to start.