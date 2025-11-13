Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Golden Knights – 11/13/25

The New York Islanders take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair

Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo

Alexander Romanov — Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Mayfield will not play following the birth of his first child Wednesday; the Islanders placed the defenseman on the non-roster list. … Boqvist will replace Mayfield in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner

Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Braeden Bowman

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights placed Karlsson, a forward, on injured reserve Wednesday. … Bowman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday; he will play on the second line in place of Holtz, a forward. … Schmid will alternate starts with Lindbom for the ninth straight game.

