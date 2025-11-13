Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Golden Knights – 11/13/25

The New York Islanders take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (8-6-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman — Bo Horvat — Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin — Mathew Barzal — Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Anthony Duclair
Casey Cizikas — Calum Ritchie — Maxim Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer — Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech — Tony DeAngelo
Alexander Romanov — Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Scott Mayfield, Travis Mitchell
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Mayfield will not play following the birth of his first child Wednesday; the Islanders placed the defenseman on the non-roster list. … Boqvist will replace Mayfield in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime victory at the New Jersey Devils on Monday. … Mitchell, a defenseman, was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Islanders’ Bo Horvat on Pace for a Career-High in Scoring
- 3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Overtime Win vs. Devils
- NHL Morning Recap – November 11, 2025
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mitch Marner
Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Braeden Bowman
Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Reilly Smith
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights placed Karlsson, a forward, on injured reserve Wednesday. … Bowman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Henderson of the AHL on Wednesday; he will play on the second line in place of Holtz, a forward. … Schmid will alternate starts with Lindbom for the ninth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Golden Knights News & Rumors: Goaltending, Recent Stretch & More
- NHL Morning Recap – November 11, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Golden Knights