Islanders’ Bo Horvat on Pace for a Career-High in Scoring

New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat has never broken the 100-point mark throughout his NHL career. With his current scoring rate, however, he is poised to tally 103 points by the end of the season. This pace is attributed to his streaky play as of late, amassing nine points in the last six games. His impact cannot be understated in the past two games, as he netted a couple of goals in a showdown in the Big Apple against the New York Rangers, and drilled a crucial equalizer against the New Jersey Devils, who have proven to be a formidable force at home until the Islanders greased their stainless record at Prudential Center.
Related: 3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Overtime Win vs. Devils
New York is still early on its seven-game road stretch, and will face a daunting slate with teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Detroit Red Wings ahead on the schedule. If the Islanders’ last two games proved anything, it is that Horvat will be a vital contributor if New York wants to make a statement in these next games.
Horvat Leads a Steady Offensive Line
The line of Horvat-Jonathan Drouin-Emil Heineman is the most utilized because of its two-way results, posting seven goals while only allowing three goals for a goal differential of plus-4, the highest of any line on this team. Their wins, however, against the Rangers and the Devils saw Patrick Roy roll out a line of Kyle Palmieri-Horvat-Heineman, which reaped success for the Islanders, posting two goals (one in each game), while allowing a single goal. Horvat nabbed a feed from Palmieri as he rushed after seemingly tricking the defense for a line change, on the way to burying a game-tying goal in Monday’s win.
The power play also burst for two goals in the last two games. The forward line consisting of Palmieri-Horvat-Drouin-Mathew Barzal boasts a goal differential of plus-4, sneaking in five goals while just conceding a single shorthanded goal. Horvat returned the favor after Palmieri’s primary assist on his goal earlier, swinging a pass to rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer before wristing a shot that Palmieri tapped in to snatch the lead in the late stages of regulation.
Coach’s and Teammates’ Impressions
Following a 5-0 drubbing of the Rangers in Madison Square Garden, Roy commended Horvat, who finished the game with two goals, to sit at third in the league for most goals produced before Monday’s game. Horvat moved to second most in the league after adding a goal against the Devils, tying Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield.
Barzal, on the other hand, praised Horvat for his “world-class shot,” saying, “He might be the best shooter in the world right now. His shot is truly world-class, and anytime he’s around the net, or he’s got a chance in the slot, it’s got a great chance of going in.”
What Do the Stats Say?
Horvat’s impact on the ice transcends his point production. He affects the game with high-octane offensive pressure, which creates more offensive chances for his team. This is evidenced by a 61 Corsi for Percentage (CF%) or the percentage of shot attempts Horvat’s team unloads when he is on the ice, when rationalized with the opponents’ shot attempts. Besides that, Horvat’s ability to finish is impeccable, as his on-ice goals topped the on-ice expected goals.
How Will Horvat Impact the Islanders’ Chances?
Brought in as a trade piece from the Vancouver Canucks, the 30-year-old seems to be breaking out in this part of his career. From a point-a-game scorer, he amped up his offense to where he is on pace to achieve a career high in points if he keeps up with his scoring rate. He also serves a valuable mentor role for the Islanders’ young core, headed by Schaefer, Heineman, and Calum Ritchie. The team also has one of the deepest prospect pools in the league, which could take time to flourish.
However, with young skaters like Schaefer and Heineman ready to contribute, forming a healthy mix of veterans and up-and-comers, the Islanders are ready to make a push for playoff contention, which will not rest totally, but will surely ask something from Horvat and his scoring.