Islanders’ Bo Horvat on Pace for a Career-High in Scoring

Horvat Leads a Steady Offensive Line

The line of Horvat-Jonathan Drouin-Emil Heineman is the most utilized because of its two-way results, posting seven goals while only allowing three goals for a goal differential of plus-4, the highest of any line on this team. Their wins, however, against the Rangers and the Devils saw Patrick Roy roll out a line of Kyle Palmieri-Horvat-Heineman, which reaped success for the Islanders, posting two goals (one in each game), while allowing a single goal. Horvat nabbed a feed from Palmieri as he rushed after seemingly tricking the defense for a line change, on the way to burying a game-tying goal in Monday’s win. New York Islanders center Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring a goal (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

The power play also burst for two goals in the last two games. The forward line consisting of Palmieri-Horvat-Drouin-Mathew Barzal boasts a goal differential of plus-4, sneaking in five goals while just conceding a single shorthanded goal. Horvat returned the favor after Palmieri’s primary assist on his goal earlier, swinging a pass to rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer before wristing a shot that Palmieri tapped in to snatch the lead in the late stages of regulation.

Coach’s and Teammates’ Impressions

Following a 5-0 drubbing of the Rangers in Madison Square Garden, Roy commended Horvat, who finished the game with two goals, to sit at third in the league for most goals produced before Monday’s game. Horvat moved to second most in the league after adding a goal against the Devils, tying Montreal Canadiens’ Cole Caufield.

Barzal, on the other hand, praised Horvat for his “world-class shot,” saying, “He might be the best shooter in the world right now. His shot is truly world-class, and anytime he’s around the net, or he’s got a chance in the slot, it’s got a great chance of going in.”

What Do the Stats Say?

Horvat’s impact on the ice transcends his point production. He affects the game with high-octane offensive pressure, which creates more offensive chances for his team. This is evidenced by a 61 Corsi for Percentage (CF%) or the percentage of shot attempts Horvat’s team unloads when he is on the ice, when rationalized with the opponents’ shot attempts. Besides that, Horvat’s ability to finish is impeccable, as his on-ice goals topped the on-ice expected goals.

How Will Horvat Impact the Islanders’ Chances?

Brought in as a trade piece from the Vancouver Canucks, the 30-year-old seems to be breaking out in this part of his career. From a point-a-game scorer, he amped up his offense to where he is on pace to achieve a career high in points if he keeps up with his scoring rate. He also serves a valuable mentor role for the Islanders’ young core, headed by Schaefer, Heineman, and Calum Ritchie. The team also has one of the deepest prospect pools in the league, which could take time to flourish.

However, with young skaters like Schaefer and Heineman ready to contribute, forming a healthy mix of veterans and up-and-comers, the Islanders are ready to make a push for playoff contention, which will not rest totally, but will surely ask something from Horvat and his scoring.