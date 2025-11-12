Oilers’ 7-Game Road Trip Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are embarking on a season-long road trip, with seven games against Eastern Conference opponents beginning with a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday (Nov. 12) night.

This sojourn comes at a pivotal time for the middling Oilers, who currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division standings with a record of 7-6-4. Edmonton has 18 points, five back of the division-leading Anaheim Ducks.

While the Oilers are coming off a big win on Monday (Nov. 10), when they made a miraculous comeback to force overtime before defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 at Rogers Place, Edmonton had dropped its previous three games, including a dubious record-tying 9-1 loss at home to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (Nov. 11). The Oilers have managed to win just twice in regulation since Oct. 14 and have yet to string together more than two consecutive victories this season.

Suffice to say, Edmonton could use a successful road trip, but that won’t come easily given the opposition. Here’s a game-by-game look at Edmonton’s upcoming opponents.

Nov. 12 – Philadelphia Flyers

One season after finishing last in the Eastern Conference standings, the Flyers have been surprisingly competitive so far in 2025-26. With a record of 8-5-2 through 15 games, they currently hold a wild card playoff position.

Philadelphia went 6-0-1 over its first seven home contests, but have since dropped three consecutive games at Xfinity Mobile Arena, including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday in the Flyers’ most recent outing.

The City of Brotherly Love has not been kind lately to the Oilers, who are just 2-7-2 in Philadelphia over the last 17 years. On their most recent visit to Xfinity Mobile Arena, Feb. 2 of this year, the Oilers lost 6-3.

Nov. 13 – Columbus Blue Jackets

The NHL schedule makers work in mysterious ways: Edmonton and Columbus have just two games against each other in 2025-26, and they both come within a span of three days.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid protects the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Columbus will surely be a fired-up team, seeking revenge for its loss on Monday at Rogers Place, where the Blue Jackets held leads of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-2, but couldn’t put the Oilers away and gave up the game-tying goal while on the power play in the final minute of regulation.

The Oilers are just 3-6-0 at Nationwide Arena during the Connor McDavid era. Edmonton has lost four straight games in the Ohio state capital, including a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of the Blue Jackets last season.

Nov. 15 – Carolina Hurricanes

The perennial powerhouse Carolina Hurricanes are looking every bit a Stanley Cup contender again in 2025-26. With a record of 11-5-0, Carolina is tied for the best winning percentage in the NHL. They also boast the Eastern Conference’s best goal differential, plus-14 through 16 games.

Back in March, the Oilers beat Carolina by a score of 3-1 at Lenovo Center to pick up their first road victory over the Hurricanes in more than five years.

Notably, this is just the Oilers’ 20th regular season game in Raleigh since the Hurricanes relocated from Hartford in 1997. Over those previous 19 contests, Edmonton has six wins, 11 losses and two ties, while being outscored 66-42.

Nov. 17 – Buffalo Sabres

The easiest game on Edmonton’s trip – at least according to the standings – will come at the midpoint, when the Oilers visit the Buffalo Sabres, who currently inhabit the basement of the Eastern Conference standings, with 14 points from a record of 5-6-4.

Twelve of the last 14 games between the Oilers and Sabres at KeyBank Center have been decided by one goal, and the other two both ended in 3-1 scores with the winning team scoring an empty-net goal. Edmonton was beaten 3-2 by the Sabres in Buffalo on March 10 of this year.

This will be the Sabres’ first home game in over 10 days. Buffalo is currently on a four-game road trip, which began with a 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday (Nov. 8).

Nov. 19 – Washington Capitals

While all the recent focus around Washington has been on Alexander Ovechkin’s goal-scoring benchmarks, the Capitals are actually the NHL’s stingiest team, allowing just 2.38 goals per game so far in 2025-26. Washington’s Logan Thompson leads all qualified goalies in both goals-against average (1.56) and save percentage (.934).

Edmonton fans will recall the Oilers’ visit to Capital One Arena in late November two years ago as the turning point in the team’s season. Coming into that game with a record of 5-12-1 and on a three-game losing streak, Edmonton blanked the Capitals 5-0, beginning a franchise-best 16-game winning streak.

The Oilers lost both of their meetings with the Capitals last season, by scores of 7-3 on the road and 3-2 at home.

Nov. 20 – Tampa Bay Lightning

The home team has dominated games between the Oilers and Lightning, winning 20 of their 24 meetings. Since 2009, Edmonton is just 1-10-1 at Benchmark International Arena, and nine of those 10 regulation defeats have come by at least two goals.

After a slow start this season, the Lightning have been red-hot, winning seven of their last eight. Edmonton’s most recent stop in Tampa came on Feb. 25, when the Oilers took an early 1-0 lead on a first period goal from Leon Draisiatl, but then gave up four unanswered goals and ultimately lost 4-1.

McDavid has seven multi-point performances and totalled 12 goals over 14 career games against Tampa Bay.

Nov. 22 – Florida Panthers

There couldn’t be a bigger way to close out a seven-game road trip than a Saturday night game pitting the finalists from the last two NHL championship series against each other in the building where the Stanley Cup has been awarded both of those years.

Edmonton fans would rather forget about those proceedings at Amerant Bank Arena. It’s rare anything goes well there for the Oilers, who are 2-5 over the last two postseasons and 3-7 in their last 10 regular season games in Sunrise.

With 17 points through 16 games, Florida hasn’t exactly come flying out of the gates this season, either. Like Edmonton, the Panthers currently sit sixth in their division. They’ve been a force at home, however, going 5-1-1 at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Oilers are only 2-5-2 away from Rogers Place so far this season. All things considered, if they can total eight or more points over the next seven games, Edmonton will have to be happy.