Golden Knights News & Rumors: Goaltending, Recent Stretch & More

The Vegas Golden Knights have had a rocky start to November. After a hot start to the season, they’ve lost three in a row and have found themselves in the midst of a skid.

With injuries across the lineup, including captain Mark Stone and goaltender Adin Hill, the Golden Knights have faced significant challenges over the past two weeks. Their depth has been tested as they work to regain their early-season form.

We begin this edition of News and Rumors with the injury to Hill and the play of the netminders behind him.

Golden Knights Goaltending Holding Up Amid Hill Injury

The Golden Knights have had a multitude of injuries this season, but perhaps the biggest has been to their backend in the crease.

“After that, there are questions, especially since` word is Adin Hill is out a few months,” Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “I think Thompson is a contender, on merit.”

Behind Hill, Carl Lindbom and Akira Schmid. The two combined have a 6-4-2 record and without a steadfast defense like in the past the backend has certainly raised some question marks.

With no Hill, the Golden Knights could use Carter Hart. Hart is eligible to return to the NHL and play NHL games on Dec. 1, and can be sent down on a conditioning stint on Nov. 15.

Vegas Up and Down Start to Season

The absence of goaltender Hill has contributed to the Golden Knights’ uneven start to the season. However, the loss of captain Stone has seemed to be equally as big.

The loss of the 33-year-old still has the fourth most points on the team behind Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner and Ivan Barbashev.

The power play has also taken a dip in his absence. With him, the power play was 9 for 24 (37.5%); now, without him, it’s 3 for 28 (10.7%).

We’ll see where all this goes in terms of the team battling injuries, but it hasn’t helped them on the ice. Where they are come Thanksgiving time will be a good indicator of how these next two weeks have gone.

Loose Pucks:

The Henderson Silver Knights have opened the season with a 7-4-1 record in the American Hockey League. Led by Tanner Laczynski and Braeden Bowman, who each have 12 points, the team currently sits second in the Pacific Division.

This summer, the Golden Knights lost defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to injury, and the effects may now be showing. Shea Theodore leads all Vegas defensemen with six assists, followed by Kaedan Korczak with three points. How the group adjusts in Pietrangelo’s absence remains to be seen.