Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Flames – 11/13/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (8-6-3) at FLAMES (4-12-2)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg
Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Alex Nedeljkovic
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body)
Status report
Skarek was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Alex Nedeljkovic, a goalie, was granted non-roster status to attend to a personal matter.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
Kerins will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Thursday. … Justin Kirkland, a forward, and Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, each was assigned to the AHL. … Bean will enter the lineup after being scratched the past five games. … Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
