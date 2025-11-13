Projected Lineups for Sharks vs Flames – 11/13/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (8-6-3) at FLAMES (4-12-2)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

William Eklund — Alexander Wennberg — Philipp Kurashev

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Adam Gaudette — Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro — John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Alex Nedeljkovic

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body)

Status report

Skarek was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Alex Nedeljkovic, a goalie, was granted non-roster status to attend to a personal matter.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)

Status report

Kerins will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Thursday. … Justin Kirkland, a forward, and Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, each was assigned to the AHL. … Bean will enter the lineup after being scratched the past five games. … Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

