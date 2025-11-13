Jets’ Samberg to Make Season Debut Thursday After Broken Wrist

Winnipeg Jets’ defenseman Dylan Samberg will return to the lineup and make his 2025-26 debut Thursday versus the Seattle Kraken.

The 26-year-old missed the first 16 games of the season with a broken wrist he sustained during the Jets’ Sept. 27 preseason game versus the Calgary Flames when he was hit into the boards near the stanchion by Ryan Lomberg.

Samberg’s return will be a big boost to a Jets’ defensive core that hasn’t been as good as the past two seasons. Last season, his first full campaign in a top-four role, he recorded a career-high 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 60 games and a plus-34 rating in 21:08 of average ice time. He also blocked a career-high 120 shots and added three assists in 13 playoff games before signing a three-year extension in July.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Jets (10-6-0) will look to win their second game in a row tonight against the Kraken as their six-game road trip continues. They snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday night.