Jets’ Samberg Out 6-to-8 Weeks With Broken Wrist

Winnipeg Jets’ defenseman Dylan Samberg is out six-to-eight weeks with a broken wrist, head coach Scott Arniel announced Monday.

Samberg sustained the injury during the second period of Saturday’s preseason game versus the Calgary Flames in what Arniel described as a “freak accident.” Samberg was hit into the boards near the stanchion by Ryan Lomberg and appeared to be favouring his left arm as he rushed to the dressing room.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Samberg’s injury is a big blow to the Jets’ defensive core to begin the season as he was set for a second-pairing role once again. The now 26-year-old, who signed a three-year extension in July, was arguably the Jets’ most-improved player in 2024-25, recording a career-high 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 60 games and a plus-34 rating in 21:08 of average ice time on the second pairing. He also blocked a career-high 120 shots and added three assists in 13 playoff games.

Samberg missed 21 games with a broken foot last season he suffered when blocking a Steven Stamkos power-play one-timer on Nov. 23 against the Nashville Predators. Perhaps best illustrating his value on the Jets’ blue line is the fact the team went 45-13-2 with him in the lineup and 11-9-2 without him.

His injury will open up a left-side slot beside Neal Pionk, Samberg’s usual partner, until at least mid-November. There are six defensemen in training camp who were vying for two open spots on the third pairing prior to Samberg going down and now suddenly will audition for a bigger opportunity: Kale Clague (LHD), Haydn Fleury (LHD), Ville Heinola (LHD), Colin Miller (RHD), Luke Schenn (RHD), and Logan Stanley (LHD).

The Jets play their fifth of six preseason games Tuesday in Minnesota against the Wild. They begin the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 9 at home versus the Dallas Stars.