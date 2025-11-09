Jets’ Perfetti to Make Season Debut Sunday After High-Ankle Sprain

Winnipeg Jets’ forward Cole Perfetti will return to the lineup and make his 2025-26 debut Sunday versus the Anaheim Ducks.

The 23-year-old missed the first 14 games of the season with a high-ankle sprain he sustained while throwing a check on Calgary Flames’ defenseman Kevin Bahl in the Jets’ final preseason game on Oct. 3.

Perfetti will skate as the second-line right winger with Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Toews, the spot he was slated for prior to the injury.

Head coach Scott Arniel and company will be depending on the 2020 first-rounder to take another step offensively from here on out after putting up a career-high 50 points last season, and for him to make up for some of the departed Nikolaj Ehlers’ production.

The Jets (9-5-0) will look to snap their two-game losing streak tonight in the third game of their six-game western road trip. The high-flying, high-scoring Ducks (10-3-1) will look to extend their impressive winning streak to six.