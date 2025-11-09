Projected Lineups for Jets vs Ducks – 11/09/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (9-5-0) at DUCKS (10-3-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Vladislav Namestnikov — Jonathan Toews — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Parker Ford — Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Colin Miller, Cole Koepke
Injured: Dylan Samberg (wrist), Gustav Nyquist (undisclosed), Morgan Barron (undisclosed)
Status report
Perfetti will make his season debut; he took line rushes at the morning skate and also worked with the first power-play unit. Jets coach Scott Arniel said Saturday that Perfetti still needed to go through a full practice before he could make his season debut, but on Sunday he said, “(Perfetti) woke up this morning and felt good.” Perfetti sustained an ankle injury during Winnipeg’s preseason finale on Oct. 3 against the Calgary Flames.
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Leo Carlsson — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko — Ryan Poehling — Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston — Jansen Harkins — Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe — Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. … Strome has been practicing since Tuesday, and the forward could make his season debut.
