Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Canucks – 11/09/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (9-1-5) at CANUCKS (8-8-0)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Danil Gushchin

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Avalanche won 9-1 at the Edmonton Oilers; the Canucks won 4-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. … Blackwood is expected to make his second start of the season after Wedgewood made 23 saves Saturday.

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk — Lukas Reichel — Drew O’Connor

Brock Boeser — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern

Injured: Thatcher Demko (preventative maintenance), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Demko is a “possibility,” Vancouver general manager Patrick Allvin said on “Hockey Night in Canada” after Lankinen made 29 saves Saturday. Demko did not dress after missing practice on Friday but did skate on his own Saturday morning.

