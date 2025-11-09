Projected Lineups for Avalanche vs Canucks – 11/09/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (9-1-5) at CANUCKS (8-8-0)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Valeri Nichushkin
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Danil Gushchin
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. The Avalanche won 9-1 at the Edmonton Oilers; the Canucks won 4-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. … Blackwood is expected to make his second start of the season after Wedgewood made 23 saves Saturday.
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane — Elias Pettersson — Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk — Lukas Reichel — Drew O’Connor
Brock Boeser — Aatu Raty — Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson — Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Thatcher Demko (preventative maintenance), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Demko is a “possibility,” Vancouver general manager Patrick Allvin said on “Hockey Night in Canada” after Lankinen made 29 saves Saturday. Demko did not dress after missing practice on Friday but did skate on his own Saturday morning.
