Canucks News & Rumours: DeBrusk, Garland, Boeser, Reichel & Cootes

Saturday night at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks faced the Columbus Blue Jackets in a game that tested patience, composure, and depth. A 4-3 final score barely tells the story. Vancouver bent at times, nearly broke, but found the plays that turned a tight contest into a hard-earned win. For a team juggling injuries and lineup changes, the night offered both reassurance and a few lessons in what still needs fine-tuning.

What really jumped out were the moments when everything clicked — timing, chemistry, and just being in the right place at the right time. The Canucks’ key plays and sharp finishes helped them take control, proving they can grind out wins even when the game’s tight. These moments show a team figuring out how to stay calm under pressure while still being opportunistic — a skill they’ll need if they want to turn close games into a string of meaningful victories as the season goes on.

Item One: DeBrusk, Garland, and Boeser Tip the Canucks’ Scales

Jake DeBrusk set the tone in the second period, converting a Drew O’Connor setup with poise and skill. It wasn’t flashy, but it gave Vancouver the spark to dictate play and showed the promise in the DeBrusk–O’Connor connection.

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins

(Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

Conor Garland’s third-period rebound pushed the Canucks ahead 3-2, a timely reminder that depth matters. His positioning and opportunism shifted momentum just when Columbus threatened, proving Vancouver isn’t solely reliant on its top line. By the way, who knew Tyler Myers could handle the puck like he did? The guy’s been around for a long time, and it’s easy to forget he was a Calder Trophy winner with the Buffalo Sabres 15 seasons ago.

Brock Boeser closed it out with a classic breakaway wrist shot under six minutes remaining. He was calm, patient, and lethal. His finish showed his poise and was a testament to Vancouver’s ability to seize key moments.

Item Two: Lukas Reichel Grabs First Point Since Joining Canucks

Lukas Reichel notched his first point since joining the Canucks, adding depth at centre, while O’Connor also found the scoresheet with a goal and an assist. Kevin Lankinen, facing 32 shots, made the stops necessary to keep Vancouver ahead, even if he hasn’t yet offered the kind of domination fans might hope for.

Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

And while injuries continue to shape line combinations, the team’s ability to rely on multiple contributors allowed this win to happen. Give the Canucks credit for creating the tipping points they needed, just when they needed them.

Item Three: Braeden Cootes Dominates in WHL Return

For those tracking Vancouver’s prospect pipeline, Saturday’s Western Hockey League (WHL) action offered a glimpse of something special. Braeden Cootes, recently reassigned from the Canucks to the Seattle Thunderbirds, put up a six-point game in a 7-3 win over the Vancouver Giants. He scored twice and added four assists, reminding everyone why the Canucks were eager to use him at the NHL level earlier this season.

Cootes made it clear Saturday night that he’s a cut above in junior hockey. At just 18, he’s showing the kind of confidence and hockey sense that jumps off the ice. Two goals and four assists in a 7-3 romp don’t just fill the box score — they signal a player who’s ready to make things happen whenever he’s on the ice. Sending him down might have been about getting more minutes, but there’s no hiding his talent.

Braeden Cootes, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

For the Canucks, it’s a bit of a puzzle. Do you let him keep dominating in juniors, or do you bring him back up to get another taste of the big league? Either way, nights like this remind everyone why Cootes is one of Vancouver’s most exciting prospects and why he’s going to be a name you’ll hear a lot in the months to come.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

A 4-3 win can make a game look tighter than it felt, but the real story was in how Vancouver found its footing when it mattered. DeBrusk’s early goal set the tone, Garland’s timely strike kept the Blue Jackets at bay, and Boeser’s late finish closed the door. The team wasn’t flawless, but they showed the ability to make the plays that count — a blueprint they’ll need when a tough Colorado Avalanche squad rolls into town tonight.

This key game tells the story of a group figuring out how to manage pressure and use its depth. Saturday’s win wasn’t just a couple of points in the standings; it was a reminder that chemistry, timing, and composure can swing close games. If the Canucks keep leaning on those qualities, they’ll be in better shape when the season’s tight contests start piling up.