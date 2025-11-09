Ugliest Stats From Oilers’ 9-1 Loss to Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers’ 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place on Saturday (Nov. 8) night was bad. Really bad. Like really, really bad.

Related: Avalanche Hammer Oilers 9-1 in One-Sided Rout

Just how bad? Well, before Saturday, the Oilers had played 3,578 NHL regular season games, and virtually none of them produced statistics this bad.

These numbers paint a picture of the true horror of what unfolded in Edmonton’s Ice District on Hockey Night in Canada. Here’s a deeper dive into the most dreadful stats from the Oilers’ historic loss to Colorado.

Nothing But Negatives

Every single one of the 18 skaters who played for the Oilers on Saturday finished the game with a negative plus/minus rating. That dubious feat had only occurred once prior in franchise history, in a 9-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena on Oct. 13, 1995.

A whopping 10 Oilers finished the game with a plus/minus of minus-3 or worse: forwards Leon Draisaitl, Adam Henrique, Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jack Roslovic, as well as defencemen Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak and Jake Walman. Before Saturday, the most Oilers who had a rating of minus-3 or worse in a single game were seven.

Veterans Henrique, Kulak and Nugent-Hopkins all finished at minus-4, equalling the worst plus/minus performances of their respective careers.

Both Goalies Get Shelled

Stuart Skinner got the start in goal for Edmonton, but after allowing four goals on 13 shots, he was pulled less than eight minutes into the second period and replaced by Calvin Pickard.

Colorado Avalanche forward Arthur Lehkonen looks for the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard during Colorado’s 9-1 win at Rogers Place on Nov. 8, 2025. (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Usually, when one goalie gets shelled, the other is able to stop the bleeding, but Pickard fared no better: the veteran netminder was beaten five times on 21 shots in 32:07 of action.

This marked only the 10th time in Oilers history that both goalies have conceded four or more goals in the same game, and only the fourth such instance since 1990. It had only happened to the Oilers twice previously at home, and never at Rogers Place.

The last game that saw both Edmonton netminders allow at least four goals was in an 8-1 road loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 11, 2023, when Skinner and Jack Campbell were both beaten four times.

Ice Tilted at Even Strength

What makes the events of Saturday night even more mind-blowing is that the home team went a perfect seven-for-seven on the penalty kill: Not since Feb. 19, 2020, in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, had the Oilers been shorthanded at least seven times while not allowing the opponent to score with the man advantage. But that just means that Edmonton got blitzed five-on-five.

The Avalanche scored once during an Edmonton power play. Colorado’s other eight goals came at even-strength, resulting in a new Oilers home record for five-on-five goals allowed.

Before Saturday, the Oilers had never surrendered more than seven even-strength goals in a game at either Northlands Coliseum or Rogers Place. The franchise record for most five-on-five goals against is nine, which came in a 9-5 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 26, 2022.

Most Lopsided Loss at Home

An eight-goal margin of defeat is tied for the largest the Oilers have ever suffered at home. Their only previous loss in Edmonton by more than seven goals came at Northlands Coliseum on Jan. 27, 2009, when the Oilers were beaten 10-2 by the Buffalo Sabres.

Before Saturday, the Oilers’ largest losses at Rogers Place were both by scores of 6-0: against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 20, 2022, and versus the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 9, 2024.

This was only the sixth time in their NHL regular-season history that the Oilers lost by eight or more goals. Edmonton’s all-time worst defeat remains an 11-0 road loss to the Hartford Whalers on Feb. 2, 1984.

In its five previous games preceding a loss by eight or more goals, Edmonton won twice, lost twice, and tied once. An anxious fanbase in Oil Country will be watching to see how the Oilers respond when they return to action to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (Nov. 10).