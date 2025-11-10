Projected Lineups for Predators vs Rangers – 11/10/25

The Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (5-8-4) at RANGERS (7-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Joakim Kemmel

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux, Ozzy Wiesblatt

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)

Status report

Kemell was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League in time for the Predators’ morning skate.

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Conor Sheary

Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report:

Trocheck was activated off long-term injured reserve on Monday and will play for the first time since Oct. 9. He missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Perreault was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut. … Rempe, a forward, was placed on LTIR retroactive to Oct. 23. He will miss his eighth consecutive game.

