Projected Lineups for Predators vs Rangers – 11/10/25

The Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (5-8-4) at RANGERS (7-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Tyson Jost — Michael McCarron — Joakim Kemmel
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Zachary L’Heureux, Ozzy Wiesblatt
Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Adam Wilsby (lower body), Cole Smith (upper body)
Status report
Kemell was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League in time for the Predators’ morning skate.
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Conor Sheary
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen, Jonny Brodzinski, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report:
Trocheck was activated off long-term injured reserve on Monday and will play for the first time since Oct. 9. He missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Perreault was recalled from Hartford of the AHL on Sunday and will make his season debut. … Rempe, a forward, was placed on LTIR retroactive to Oct. 23. He will miss his eighth consecutive game.
