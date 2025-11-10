Rangers’ Noah Laba off to an Impressive Start

The New York Rangers have struggled offensively and have not yet won a game at home, but there have been positives from their play early this season. They are defending better, they have gotten very good goaltending, and rookie center Noah Laba has been a bright spot while many of the team’s veterans have struggled. The hope is that he will continue to develop and improve, and that some of their other top prospects can also contribute this season.

Laba’s Play

The Rangers drafted Laba in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, and he became one of their top prospects after three seasons playing for Colorado College. He had 11 goals and 11 assists in 35 games in 2022-23, 20 goals and 17 assists in 36 games in 2023-24, and 10 goals and 16 assists in 29 games last season. He also played for the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) late in the season and had three goals and two assists in 11 games.

After finishing the preseason with two goals, including an overtime winner, and four assists, Laba earned a spot as the Rangers’ third-line center to begin the season. At 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, he showed a combination of size, speed, and skill.

Laba’s impressive play in the preseason has carried into the regular season. He has used his speed to get in on the forecheck and create scoring chances. He has also driven to the front of the net and used his size to get positioning against opposing defenseman.

Laba in front. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BvSCP1wPus — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 8, 2025

In addition to his offensive contributions, Laba uses his physical tools to contribute defensively, and has used his reach to get into shooting and passing lanes. He has rarely been caught out of position, and he has helped the Rangers on the penalty kill. He has won 50 percent of the 124 faceoffs he has taken in the NHL.

Noah Laba and Vladislav Gavrikov of the New York Rangers (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

In the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26, Laba scored on a wrist shot on a two-on-one. In their 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 7, he used his speed to create two scoring opportunities shorthanded. Later in the game, he got positioning in front of the net and scored after a nice pass by Alexis Lafreniere to give them a 2-1 lead. Through 16 games, he has three goals, two assists, and is plus-2 while averaging 12:10 in ice time per game.

The Rangers Need to Trust Their Young Forwards

Though Laba is off to a strong start, the Rangers have struggled to develop their top forward prospects and have often played them in the bottom six and scratched them in recent seasons. This season, Brennan Othmann played in one game and was immediately scratched and then sent down to the AHL.

While it makes sense to develop prospects in the AHL rather than playing them on the fourth line in the NHL, the Rangers’ offensive struggles could create opportunities for their young forwards. Top prospect Gabriel Perreault just got called up, and they need to trust him and give him an opportunity in the top six. He had five goals and five assists in nine games with the Wolf Pack and has the talent to make a difference for New York this season, if they give him consistent ice time.

Additionally, Brett Berard, who finished with six goals and four assists in 35 games with the Rangers, could be an option on the third line this season. Othmann and 6-foot-7 prospect Dylan Roobroeck are also options to get a shot on the third line. Veteran forward Conor Sheary has no goals and five assists in 16 games with New York this season. It may be time to give one of their prospects an opportunity instead of sticking with veterans who have done a nice job defensively but have struggled to produce offensively.

Laba Is Showing That the Rangers’ Young Forwards Can Contribute Now

Though the Rangers are usually hesitant to trust their young forwards, Laba has been a bright spot for them and has contributed both offensively and defensively. He is earning more ice time, and with many of the team’s veteran forwards struggling, it’s time for them to give their top prospects consistent ice time in the NHL.