Projected Lineups for Flames vs Wild – 11/09/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (4-10-2) at WILD (6-7-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, FDSNWI, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov — Rasmus Andersson

Kevin Bahl — Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)

Status report

Parekh, a defenseman, is week to week. …Miromanov, a defenseman, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Yakov Trenin

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: David Jiricek, Ben Jones

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Wallstedt will make his second straight start. … Faber (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … The Wild reassigned forward Tyler Pitlick to Iowa of the AHL on Saturday. …Sturm, a forward, has resumed skating on his own.

