Projected Lineups for Flames vs Wild – 11/09/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (4-10-2) at WILD (6-7-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, FDSNWI, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov — Rasmus Andersson
Kevin Bahl — Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Jake Bean, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
Parekh, a defenseman, is week to week. …Miromanov, a defenseman, was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko — Ryan Hartman — Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno — Danila Yurov — Yakov Trenin
Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium — Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: David Jiricek, Ben Jones
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)
Status report
Wallstedt will make his second straight start. … Faber (maintenance) did not participate in the morning skate but will play. … The Wild reassigned forward Tyler Pitlick to Iowa of the AHL on Saturday. …Sturm, a forward, has resumed skating on his own.
