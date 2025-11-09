Blackhawks Penalty Kill Shows Out In 5-1 Win Over Detroit

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings squared off in a Sunday matinee in Detroit.

For the Blackhawks, they had won their last two games and were looking to close out their six-game road trip with another two points. Meanwhile, the Red Wings were looking to get back on track after losing their previous two games, having only scored one goal in that span.

It was an entertaining affair that saw the Blackhawks come away with a 5-1 win.

Game Recap

The game started out fast, as Dylan Larkin took a tripping penalty less than a minute into the game. Connor Bedard quickly scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0, Chicago. But Larkin had the answer for Detroit to make it 1-1 soon after. Detroit and Chicago had some looks in the first period, including a memorable sequence where Elmer Söderblom was stopped by his big brother, goaltender Arvid Söderblom.

The first period ended with Connor Murphy taking a roughing penalty (his second penalty of the period), which gave Detroit a chance to take the lead. But as the penalty time carried into the second period, they were unable to capitalize. Shots were 10-9, Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings left wing James van Riemsdyk and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser battle for the puck in front of the net (Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images)

In the second period, Teuvo Teräväinen scored on the power play to make it 2-1, Chicago. Once again, Detroit had some opportunities, but Söderblom came up big for the Blackhawks, as he stopped a two-on-one opportunity from Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Tyler Bertuzzi received a four-minute penalty for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct, which put the Red Wings on the power play for the remainder of the second period. However, the Red Wings were not able to convert. Shots were 14-6, Detroit.

Most of the action in the third period started when Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson took a penalty, and Bertuzzi scored to make it 3-1 for the Blackhawks, but the Wings got another chance to get back in the game when Louis Crevier took a tripping penalty, which went unanswered. It was another opportunity missed for Detroit.

They went 0-for-5 on the power play, which sank them. They outshot the Hawks 22-5 in the third period, but weren’t able to solve Söderblom. The game ended with André Burakovsky scoring an empty net goal, and then rookie Oliver Moore scoring his first NHL goal with 16 seconds left, to seal the 5-1 win for Chicago.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will return home to Chicago to prepare to face the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 12. Meanwhile, the Red Wings will face the Anaheim Ducks at home on Nov. 13.