Flames News & Rumours: Parekh, Pospisil, Kadri & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Zayne Parekh is expected to miss some time after suffering an injury versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Martin Pospisil, who has yet to play this season, doesn’t sound as though he’s nearing a return. In other news, it doesn’t sound as though the Flames are in any rush to trade Nazem Kadri. Last, but not least, Kevin Bahl is nearing a return to the lineup after sitting out Friday night.

Parekh Deemed Week-to-Week

The Flames were forced to play with five defencemen for nearly 40 minutes on Friday night after Zayne Parekh was forced to leave the game. The 19-year-old blueliner took a hard check along the boards from Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno, and was seen grabbing at his shoulder area before heading down the tunnel.

“It’s a week-to-week thing with an upper-body injury,” head coach Ryan Huska told reporters following Saturday’s practice.

In a corresponding move, the Flames have called up defenceman Daniil Miromanov from the Calgary Wranglers. The 28-year-old logged just one game with the Flames this season before being placed on waivers. In 44 games with the Flames in 2024-25, he scored two goals while adding seven helpers.

Pospisil Remains Without a Clear Timeline

Part of the reason for the Flames’ struggles this season has been due to the fact that they’ve been without Martin Pospisil. He’s not a big point producer, but plays a physical style of game that can help cause chaos in the offensive zone. The 25-year-old has yet to suit up this season after suffering an injury in exhibition play, and doesn’t sound as though he’s all too close to returning.

“I don’t really have any updates, he’s still going to be awhile,” Huska said to reporters on Saturday.

Pospisil scored four goals and 25 points in 81 games in 2024-25, while also racking up 84 penalty minutes. The Flames have missed not only his physical edge, but the speed he provides to the lineup, particularly on the forecheck. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound as though a return to game action is expected anytime soon.

Flames Not Considering Moving Kadri

Despite their rough start to the season, it doesn’t sound as though the Flames are going to be making a whole lot of moves to try and build towards the future. There had been plenty of trade speculation surrounding Nazem Kadri, but a recent report from TSN’s Darren Dreger seemingly shut all of that down.

“I also know that Murray Edwards, the owner of the Calgary Flames, is telling people that he has no interest in trading Nazem Kadri,” Dreger said. “In fact, he doesn’t want to trade Nazem Kadri. He loves the core of this team. There’s a lot of hockey ahead, a lot of hockey left in this regular season for the Flames, but it doesn’t sound like Flames ownership has any intention of trading away their veteran forward.”

Kadri, 35, is under contract through the 2028-29 season on a contract that carries a cap hit of $7 million. Despite his age, he is still proving to be a very effective forward, and would generate a sizeable package should he be moved. That said, it appears that as of right now, the Flames brass has zero interest of doing that.

Flames Hope to Have Bahl Back Soon

The Flames were noticeably absent of Kevin Bahl on Friday night. The 6-foot-6 defenceman has been given heavy minutes since joining the organization ahead of the 2024-25 season, as he’s proven he’s a player Huska can count on in each and every situation.

The Flames were without Bahl versus the Blackhawks, though it doesn’t appear to be a serious matter keeping him out. He was ruled a game-time decision earlier in the day after missing morning skate, and wound up not being able to go. That said, Huska sounded optimistic that he would be back in their lineup in the very near future.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will wrap up their week with a game on the road versus the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. They will then head to St. Louis to take on the Blues on Tuesday, before returning to Calgary for a game on Thursday versus the San Jose Sharks, followed by a Saturday outing against the Winnipeg Jets.