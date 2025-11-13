Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Avalanche – 11/13/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (5-7-4) at AVALANCHE (11-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Josh Doan

Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Michael Kesselring

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Colton Ellis

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Forwards Zucker and Benson didn’t travel on the road trip. … Kulich, a forward, is out long term

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley

Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson

Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Taylor Makar

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Manson — Brent Burns

Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Girard will return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury and skate on the third defense pair. … Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week; Brindley, who signed a two-year contract Tuesday, will play in Nichushkin’s spot on the second line. … Wedgewood signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.

Latest for THW: