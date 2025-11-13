Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Avalanche – 11/13/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at the Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (5-7-4) at AVALANCHE (11-1-5)
9 p.m. ET; KUSA, KTVD, MSG-B, ALT
Sabres projected lineup
Tage Thompson — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway — Tyson Kozak — Josh Doan
Isak Rosen — Noah Ostlund — Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram — Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Michael Kesselring
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Colton Ellis
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Forwards Zucker and Benson didn’t travel on the road trip. … Kulich, a forward, is out long term
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Ross Colton — Brock Nelson — Gavin Brindley
Gabriel Landeskog — Jack Drury — Victor Olofsson
Parker Kelly — Zakhar Bardakov — Taylor Makar
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Manson — Brent Burns
Samuel Girard — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Girard will return after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury and skate on the third defense pair. … Nichushkin, a forward, is week to week; Brindley, who signed a two-year contract Tuesday, will play in Nichushkin’s spot on the second line. … Wedgewood signed a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.
