NHL Morning Recap – November 13, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

All the Latest NHL Daily Recaps

Today, we will be looking the four NHL games that were played on Nov. 12, 2025. That includes Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. As well as Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks playing the New Jersey Devils in the late game.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

RANGERS 7 at LIGHTNING 3

Related: Rangers Score Early and Often to Topple Lightning 7-3

New York Rangers Goal Summary:

P1 1:09 – Will Cuylle (5) from Adam Fox (11), Artemi Panarin (8)

P1 3:31 – J.T. Miller (4) from Mika Zibanejad (5)

P1 7:08 – Alexis Lafreniere (4) from Panarin (9), Carson Soucy (2)

P1 16:20 – Will Borgen (1) unassisted

P2 18:19 – Vincent Trocheck (1) from Panarin (10), Vladislav Gavrikov (4)

P3 5:03 – Trocheck (2) from Urho Vaakanainen (3), Panarin (11)

P3 17:49 – Cuylle (6) from Fox (12)

Tampa Bay Lightning Goal Summary:

P1 6:04 – Scott Sabourin (1) from Curtis Douglas (1), Jack Finley (1)

P1 13:59 – Zemgus Girgensons (3) from Yanni Gourde (2), Oliver Bjorkstrand (5)

P1 17:32 – Jake Guentzel (7) from J.J. Moser (3)

OILERS 2 at FLYERS 1 – OT

Related: Roslovic Scores Second Straight OT Winner to Lead Oilers Over Flyers

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 19:05 – Evan Bouchard (3) from Connor McDavid (18), Matt Savoie (2)

OT 1:19 – Jack Roslovic (5) from Savoie (3)

Philadelphia Flyers Goal Summary:

P2 15:38 – Matvei Michkov (4) from Cam York (9), Travis Konecny (9)

SABRES 2 at MAMMOTH 5

Related: Mammoth Score 5 Unanswered Goals to Beat Sabres 5-2

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 5:33 – Isak Rosen (2) from Jack Quinn (5), Bowen Byram (5)

P2 6:42 – Rosen (3) from Noah Ostlund (2)

Utah Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 10:42 – Nick DeSimone (1) from Michael Carcone (3), Nate Schmidt (4)

P3 0:52 – JJ Peterka (5) from John Marino (7), Mikhail Sergachev (10)

P3 3:22 – Lawson Crouse (4) from Peterka (7), Jack McBain (2)

P3 10:09 – Nick Schmaltz (10) from Clayton Keller (10)

P3 19:33 – Keller (7) from Schmaltz (11), Logan Cooley (6)

DEVILS 4 at BLACKHAWKS 3 – OT

Related: Nemec Hat Trick Lifts Devils to 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blackhawks

New Jersey Devils Goal Summary:

P2 19:45 – Simon Nemec (2) from Nico Hischier (9), Timo Meier (9)

P3 10:13 – Dawson Mercer (9) from Jack Hughes (9), Arseny Gritsyuk (5)

P3 16:14 – Nemec (3) from Stefan Noesen (1), Hughes (10)

OT 3:28 – Nemec (4) from Jacob Markstrom (2), Luke Hughes (9)

Chicago Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 18:35 – Connor Bedard (10) from Teuvo Teravainen (9), Tyler Bertuzzi (6)

P3 3:05 – Landon Slaggert (1) from Louis Crevier (5), Nick Foligno (5)

P3 13:34 – Sam Lafferty (1) from Foligno (6), Crevier (6)