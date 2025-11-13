Nemec Hat Trick Lifts Devils to 4-3 Overtime Win Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils faced off in a late-night affair on TNT. Considering the Blackhawks were on a three-game winning streak, and the Devils are the third-best team in the NHL.

Both teams were tested as they were missing key players due to injuries. The Devils were missing Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, and Connor Brown. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks were missing Andre Burakovsky, Frank Nazar, and Jason Dickinson.

Therefore, the game was a challenge for both teams, but it was the Devils who came away with a 4-3 win in overtime.

Game Recap

The Devils and the Blackhawks came to play in the first period, exchanging hits, but then it didn’t go to plan for the Devils. The Blackhawks opened the scoring on a five-on-three power play from Connor Bedard (who is now on a 9-game point streak) to make it 1-0. Luke Hughes tripped Bedard, and then Brenden Dillon boarded Tyler Bertuzzi leading up to it. On top of that sequence, New Jersey also lost two more players to injury in that period: Zack MacEwen and Cody Glass (Glass returned in the second period). Shots were 12-10, Blackhawks.

In the second period, the Blackhawks played a sloppier game, and the Devils took advantage. Wyatt Kaiser’s hook on Jack Hughes sent the Devils to an early power play that they were unable to convert on. Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight stepped up, as he stopped Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier on point-blank chances in the period. The Devils continued to push on, outshooting Chicago 14-3, and it paid off for them. With 14 seconds left in the second period, Šimon Nemec tied the game 1-1 for the Devils.



The Blackhawks made the score 2-1 early in the third period off a goal from Landon Slaggert, but New Jersey pushed back and tied the game 2-2 from Dawson Mercer. Sam Lafferty regained the lead for Chicago, 3-2, and the Devils answered again with Nemec’s second goal of the night to make it 3-3.

In overtime, Nemec completed his first career hat trick to seal the 4-3 win for the Devils. New Jersey outshot the Blackhawks 37-20, with the Blackhawks only recording eight shots on goal after the first period.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will face the Toronto Maple Leafs at home on Nov. 15. Meanwhile, the Devils continue on their five-game road trip with their next stop against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15.