Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights welcome in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs into T-Mobile Arena, as the Florida Panthers make their only trip to Las Vegas this season. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (7-7-1) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (7-3-4)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Panthers; they’ll otherwise have the same lineup from a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
Latest for THW:
- NHL Morning Recap – November 9, 2025
- Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Sharks- 11/8/25
- NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Alexander Holtz
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak
Carl Lindbom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)
Status report
Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Karlsson, a forward who left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Holtz will enter their lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games, and Kolesar moves to the third line in Karlsson’s absence. … Lindbom and Schmid will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- What the Ducks’ Resurgence Means For the Golden Knights
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Golden Knights- 11/8/25
- NHL Morning Recap – November 7, 2025