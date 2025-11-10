Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights welcome in the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs into T-Mobile Arena, as the Florida Panthers make their only trip to Las Vegas this season. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Jesper Boqvist — Sam Bennett — Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer — Cole Schwindt — Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Panthers; they’ll otherwise have the same lineup from a 3-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel – Mitch Marner

Brandon Saad– Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin– Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon — Kaedan Korczak

Carl Lindbom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Mark Stone (upper body)

Status report

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not have an update on Karlsson, a forward who left after the first period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Holtz will enter their lineup after being a healthy scratch for three games, and Kolesar moves to the third line in Karlsson’s absence. … Lindbom and Schmid will alternate starts for the fifth straight game.

