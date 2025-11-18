Peak of the Mountain: 3 Depth Avalanche Point Producers

The Colorado Avalanche are in the middle of a six-game and 10-point winning streak after their 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday night (Nov. 16). While Nathan MacKinnon is pacing the NHL in points (33) and Cale Makar and Martin Necas are off to blistering starts as well (25 points each), there’s something that has to be said about the Avalanche’s depth. It’s known that they have elite, superstar players, but they also have the depth necessary to have a deep playoff run. This season, three players have been huge for Colorado so far.

3. Sam Malinski

When talking about the Avalanche defense, it’s usually Makar or Devon Toews that gets brought up, and rightfully so. However, if there is one player who’s been an under-the-radar guy for head coach Jared Bednar’s team this season, it’s Sam Malinski. He is currently on a three-game point streak (three assists), and has been putting up points quietly over nine games so far. He has tallied one goal and 10 points, while being sixth on the team in plus/minus with a plus-12 rating.

He’s been averaging 15:01 of time on ice (TOI), and has seen his time rise over the last few games. He matched his 10 points from the 2023-24 season in four fewer games (23) and is one assist and five points away from tying his career best that he set last season (10 assists and 15 points in 76 games). This season is already the best start Malinski’s had in his short time in the NHL, and it’s being seen from the coaching staff.

Related: Avalanche Notebook: Gavin Brindley & Scott Wedgewood Sign Extensions

During the Avalanche’s optional morning skate on Nov. 17, Bednar stated when asked about Malinski’s recent play,

“I have a lot of trust in his game right now. He’s taken a big step for me on the defensive side of it over the last month or so. It’s helped him because on the other side of it, when he’s skating and involved offensively, he is as dangerous as we have back there, probably excluding Cale [Makar], for creating offense. He’s been chipping in and helping with that. The defensive side of it, to play around the net, that’s where he’s taken a big step from me. It just helps us give us confidence to be able to play him against anybody, then you don’t have to hide him. That’s exactly what we wanted to see, and hopefully it continues to grow.”

In his second full season with the Avalanche, we could be seeing a breakout campaign from Malinski. He is expected to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer, 2026, while making $1.4 million this season. If he continues to produce, there is a chance the 26-year-old Malinski could be in Denver for a while longer.

2. Victor Olofsson

Another player who signed a one-year deal this season with the Avalanche is forward Victor Olofsson, who’s been on a tear as of late. Since the start of November, he has tallied three goals and five points, his latest coming in the 4-1 win over the Islanders. He is fifth on the team in points (15) and tied for fourth in goals (six).

Colorado Avalanche left wing Victor Olofsson celebrates with the bench after his hat trick goal against the New Jersey Devils (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

After having a decent season in 2024-25 with the Vegas Golden Knights, following an okay run with the Buffalo Sabres, it seems like the Avalanche have unlocked something in Olofsson. He’s been averaging 14:15 of TOI, and his shooting percentage is at 12.5%. His two power-play goals and six power-play points have been a nice addition, too, while being slotted on the third line with Gabriel Landeskog and Jack Drury.

Related: Nathan MacKinnon Reaches Another Tier of Avalanche Lore With 381st Career Goal

Like Malinski, could there be a possibility that Olofsson gets an extension with the Avalanche? If he can put 20 goals and his first-ever 50-point season, there’s a solid chance that scenario could play out. However, if the money and term can work for both sides, as general manager Chris MacFarland has to worry about extending Makar and a few others, don’t be shocked if something materializes. The production that he’s been putting up is a pleasant surprise for the Avalanche this season. Olofsson has made his presence felt and doesn’t look like he’s slowing down.

1. Ross Colton

The last player to focus on is forward Ross Colton, who has been rolling as well since the start of November. He’s tallied two goals and five points, with his most recent goal being the game-tying marker in the 4-1 win over the Islanders. On the 2025-26 season as a whole, Colton has three goals and 10 points. In his third season, his role has seen him become the second-line left wing with Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin on the other wing. Recently, it’s been Gavin Brindley with the former being out due to injury.

However, when called upon for faceoffs, he’s won 57.1% of them, a career high for the 29-year-old New Jersey native. He is currently in the third season of his four-year, $16 million deal, which pays him $4 million annually. He’s expected to be a UFA following the 2026-27 season. Colton has seen his ice time rise due to recent play. He’s been averaging 12:40 of TOI, the lowest since joining the Avalanche, but has played over 14 minutes per game in the last few contests.

With how Colton has played with Nelson as the center, along with either Brindley or Nichushkin on the other wing, he could be on a career season points-wise. His career best is 40 back in the 2023-24 season with the Avalanche, and if the pace keeps up, there’s a chance for 45 or more. He’s been doing the little and big things for Bednar and the staff, and he’s being rewarded for his play. Plus, having five points in the last seven games to start November has been a help.

The Avalanche are 13-1-5 on the season, and are the first team to tally 30 or more points. They’ve also tallied points in 18 of 19 games, and seem like a team to worry about game in and game out. What’s been helping them is that while their stars are scoring, their depth is stepping up big and producing themselves. If a team like the Avalanche is rolling, they could be hard to stop. They’ve put the Western Conference on notice and are at the top of the league in points. If they keep getting production from everyone in the lineup, there’s a chance of them making a deep run during the 2026 NHL Playoffs.