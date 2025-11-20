NHL Morning Recap – November 20, 2025

Welcome to another edition of the NHL Morning Recap.

Today, we will be looking the four NHL games that were played on Nov. 19, 2025. Which includes a showdown between Connor McDavid and Alex Ovechkin. As well as David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins head to the Orange County to take on the Anaheim Ducks.

All that and more in the Morning Recap.

OILERS 4 at CAPITALS 7

Capitals Outlast Oilers in High-Scoring 7-4 Victory

Edmonton Oilers Goal Summary:

P1 7:05 – Darnell Nurse (4) from Connor McDavid (22), Leon Draisaitl (12)

P1 12:17 – Nurse (5) from Zach Hyman (2)

P3 2:41 – David Tomasek (2) from Andrew Mangiapane (4), Mattias Janmark (1)

P3 7:47 – Draisaitl (14) from McDavid (23), Evan Bouchard (14)

Washington Capitals Goal Summary:

P1 2:17 – Aliaksei Protas (6) from John Carlson (11), Justin Sourdif (1)

P1 6:04 – Alex Ovechkin (7) from Jakob Chychrun (11), Matt Roy (3)

P1 10:34 – Ryan Leonard (4) from Connor McMichael (6), Carlson (12)

P1 11:49 – Leonard (5) from McMichael (7)

P3 6:37 – Anthony Beauvillier (4) from Dylan Strome (12), Chychrun (12)

P3 18:59 – Tom Wilson (10) from McMichael (8), Carlson (13) – Empty Net

P3 19:27 – Wilson (11) unassisted – Empty Net

FLAMES 6 at SABRES

Buffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund celebrates his goal with teammates against the Edmonton Oilers (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Calgary Flames Goal Summary:

P1 5:58 – Rasmus Andersson (5) from Yegor Sharangovich (3), Kevin Bahl (3)

P1 12:04 – Joel Farabee (3) from Nazem Kadri (9), Sharangovich (4)

P3 2:02 – Morgan Frost (4) from Jonathan Huberdeau (6), Matt Coronato (5)

P3 7:34 – Mikael Backlund (4) from Andersson (6)

P3 9:50 – Farabee (4) from Andersson (7), Kadri (10)

P3 17:49 – Coronato (7) from Huberdeau (7), Frost (8)

Buffalo Sabres Goal Summary:

P2 10:21 – Mattias Samuelsson (4) unassisted

P2 15:57 – Tage Thompson (10) from Samuelsson (6), Rasmus Dahlin (13)

HURRICANES 3 at WILD 4 – SO

Wild Hang On to Beat Hurricanes 4-3 in Shootout

Carolina Hurricanes Goal Summary:

P2 14:03 – Jackson Blake (5) from Sean Walker (4), Logan Stankoven (6)

P3 6:34 – Sebastian Aho (8) from Andrei Svechnikov (5), Seth Jarvis (7)

P3 18:54 – Blake (6) from Nikolaj Ehlers (9), Shayne Gostisbehere (12)

Minnesota Wild Goal Summary:

P1 1:54 – Brock Faber (4) from Mats Zuccarello (5), Danila Yurov (2)

P1 11:46 – Matt Boldy (11) unassisted

P3 0:15 – Zuccarello (1) from Kirill Kaprizov (13), Yurov (3)

Shootout Summary:

MIN – Boldy

BRUINS 3 at DUCKS 4

Boston Bruins Goal Summary:

P1 14:58 – Morgan Geekie (13) from Hampus Lindholm (5), Pavel Zacha (12)

P2 18:27 – Michael Eyssimont (5) from Nikita Zadorov (5)

P3 7:39 – Geekie (14) from David Pastrnak (16), Lindholm (6)

Anaheim Ducks Goal Summary:

P1 2:29 – Jansen Harkins (2) from Ross Johnston (4), Nikita Nesterenko (7)

P1 6:29 – Radko Gudas (1) from Mason McTavish (9), Beckett Sennecke (8)

P2 13:47 – Ryan Strome (1) from McTavish (10), Cutter Gauthier (11)

P3 16:25 – Ian Moore (2) from Leo Carlsson (16), Troy Terry (16)