Capitals Outlast Oilers in High-Scoring 7-4 Victory

The Washington Capitals hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night (Nov. 19) to finish off a three-game homestand. This was the first meeting of the season between these two teams as they both came in looking to hit double-digit wins on the season.

The Capitals started this one at 9-8-2 and in last place in a highly competitive Metropolitan Division. The Oilers came in at 9-8-4, sitting in fifth in the Pacific Division.

The Capitals took this one 7-4. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The scoring started fast for the home team as Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin both tipped point shots to give Washington the early lead. The Oilers answered back just 1:01 after the second one when a Darnell Nurse point shot found the back of the net, but the Capitals went right back to work. Ryan Leonard took a loose puck and ripped another one past Stuart Skinner.

Nurse kept the back-and-forth battle going when he threaded one through traffic for his second of the period. The offense finally quieted down with about seven minutes left, and the Caps took a 3-2 lead into the break. The shots were 11-9 in favour of the home team as well.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

The second period was much different, with the only goal being scored nearly 12 minutes in when Leonard stormed in and recorded his second of the night. The period ended with Washington up 4-2 and the shots still on their side at 16-14.

Edmonton cut the deficit to one early in the third when David Tomasek stuffed one past Logan Thompson. The Caps restored their lead less than four minutes later when Anthony Beauvillier tapped in a cross-ice pass. And then 1:10 later, Leon Draisaitl hammered a power play one-timer home to come back within a goal. The Oilers had to pull Skinner with two minutes to play, but Tom Wilson would put the game on ice with a pair of empty netters.

The Capitals won this one 7-4, with the final shots in the Oilers’ favour 28-21.

The Capitals’ top performers included Wilson and Leonard with a pair of goals and John Carlson and Connor McMichael with three assists each. For the Oilers, Nurse had two goals, Connor McDavid tallied two assists, and Draisaitl had one of each.

The Capitals’ next game goes tomorrow night (Nov. 20) as they make the trip north to take on the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop from the Bell Centre is at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Oilers also play again tomorrow night as they continue their road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop from Benchmark International Arena is at 7:30 p.m. EDT.