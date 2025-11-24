Cody Glass Back in the Lineup as Devils Host Red Wings

On Monday, Nov. 24, the New Jersey Devils are preparing to host the Detroit Red Wings. This is the Devils’ first game at the Prudential Center in exactly two weeks since they hosted the New York Islanders on Nov. 10. They are coming back from a road trip that started off well, but did not end in their favor. They lost three of the five games on the trip, including a difficult 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The Devils will try to get back in the win column now that that are back at home.

Related: 3 Factors in the Devils’ Recent Slump

For the Red Wings, this game is their only one on the road, sandwiched between two home games. They just beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. Although they will be tired from the travel, the Red Wings will try and keep a winning streak alive.

Devils Storylines

This game is the first game of the Devils’ “Jersey” jersey retirement tour; the team announced they will retire their third jersey at the end of the season. If you are a fan of this jersey but are not attending this game, do not worry; there will be 10 more opportunities to see the Devils wear it this season.

While the Devils have been bitten by the injury bug lately, there is finally good news on the horizon. Forward Cody Glass will return to the lineup tonight; Glass has only played 10 games this season, as he was placed on injured reserve (IR) twice already. He has scored three goals this season, including in the Devils’ season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. He will be a strong addition to the bottom six for this game, especially since the Devils have been struggling to score lately.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With Glass back in the lineup, Juho Lammikko will be a healthy scratch. He has played in 10 games, has not recorded any points, and has a minus-2 rating. He hasn’t played much but has filled the role in the bottom-six forward group well. Not every forward can score every game, but with the slump the Devils have had, it’s a good sign Glass is back.

Glass is certainly the player to watch tonight. In his first game back from his first injury, he scored a goal against the Montreal Canadiens. Can he repeat that against the Red Wings tonight?

Team Stats

New Jersey Devils

Season Record: 13-7-1

Top Scorers:

Jesper Bratt – 5 goals (G), 16 assists (A), 21 points (P) Jack Hughes – 10 G, 10 A, 20 P Dawson Mercer – 9 G, 7 A, 16 P Nico Hischier – 6 G, 10 A, 16 P Timo Meier – 6 G, 9 A, 16P

Goalie Stats:

Jake Allen – 7-4-0, 2.46 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%) Jacob Markstrom – 5-3-1, 3.83 GAA, .864 SV% Nico Daws – 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .968 SV%

Detroit Red Wings

Season Record: 13-8-1

Top Scorers:

Dylan Larkin – 12 G, 12 A, 24 P Alex DeBrincat – 10 G, 14 A, 24 P Lucas Raymond – 7 G, 16 A, 23 P Moritz Seider – 3 G, 11 A 14 P Patrick Kane – 3 G, 8 A, 11 P

Goalie Stats:

Cam Talbot – 9-2-0, 2.66 GAA, .899 SV% John Gibson – 4-6-1, 3.46 GAA, .870 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseni Gristyuk

Evgenii Dadonov — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Shane Lechance, Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes, Johnathan Kovacevic, Zack MacEwen, Marc McLaughlin, Brett Pesce

Detroit Red Wings

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Marco Kasper — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Michael Rasmussen, Erik Gustafsson, Simon Edvinsson

Injured: Elmer Soderblom, Shai Buium

Next Up for the Devils

The Devils will have one more game before Thanksgiving, when they host the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, Nov. 26.