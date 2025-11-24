Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Roy, Knies, Matthews, McCabe Injury Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs woke up this morning sitting dead last in the Atlantic Division, a place no one figured they’d be anywhere near by late November. It’s the kind of standing that gives the whole of Leafs Nation an itch it can’t scratch. Too many nights their team has chased games, too many stretches where the structure goes sideways, and not nearly enough pushback when things start to slide.

On Wednesday night, they draw the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road. Usually, this kind of game wouldn’t feel like a pressure point. Today it does. The Maple Leafs need a clean, honest, no-drama win. If they can do it, it still won’t fix everything overnight, but they have to stop the bleeding sometime.

Here’s the good news. Help might actually be on the way. For the first time in a while, the practice sheet didn’t look like a triage ward. A handful of names popped back into drills, and head coach Craig Berube sounded less like a coach juggling crises and more like one who is starting to see pieces fall into place.

It’s silly to believe that injuries have been the whole story of Toronto’s stumble. Still, they’ve had a (broken) hand in shaping the last two weeks. Only the Nashville Predators have had a worse run of 10 games. Now, as the Maple Leafs try to right their season, they’re at least getting some bodies back in the lineup.

Item One: Nicolas Roy — Back at Practice, But Still Uncertain

Nicolas Roy took part in Monday’s practice, which is a small win on its own. He’s missed three straight games with an upper-body issue, and the team hasn’t tipped its hand on whether he’ll be ready for the Blue Jackets. Roy isn’t a headline player, but he’s a utility forward who makes a roster feel connected — hard on pucks, reliable on the walls, and steady in the defensive end.

Nicolas Roy, Toronto Maple Leafs (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Before the injury, he chipped in one goal and three assists, tossed 21 shots on net, blocked 11, and threw 19 hits in 19 games. He looks close, but “close” in November can still mean another few days. Toronto won’t rush him.

Item Two: Matthew Knies Is Day-to-Day, Possibly Wednesday

Matthew Knies has also missed three games, though his injury is to the lower body. Berube sounded guarded but optimistic on Monday, noting Knies is “close” and that a final call could come after Tuesday’s skate.

The Maple Leafs miss Knies when he’s out. He brings that straight-line, heavy-stick game that the team doesn’t have enough of. Even if he doesn’t play on Wednesday, he doesn’t appear to be facing anything long-term. For a team that has been losing too many puck battles, Knies’ return would be more than welcome.

Item Three: Auston Matthews Is Trending Up, But Not Cleared Yet

Auston Matthews was back on the ice and hasn’t been ruled out for Wednesday, which sounds like excellent news. Berube told reporters he should know more after Tuesday’s practice — a familiar tune, but at least it’s pointing the right way. Matthews has been dealing with a lower-body issue, and the Maple Leafs haven’t looked remotely the same without him.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

Whenever Matthews does return, he will jump right back onto the first line and anchor the top power-play unit. Toronto needs goals, tone-setting shifts, and honestly, just the presence of their franchise center. If he’s in, the whole bench breathes easier.

Item Four: Jake McCabe Is Expected Back vs. Columbus

The cleanest injury update of the day belonged to Jake McCabe, who appears good to go for Wednesday. He left Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens after taking a knock, but Berube said he should be ready.

That’s important. McCabe has been one of the few Maple Leafs defenders who have given them steady minutes night after night. He’s put up three goals, seven assists, 53 blocks, 30 hits, and over 21 minutes per game. In short, he’s been carrying weight on a blue line that hasn’t exactly been airtight. If Toronto wants to tighten up defensively, having McCabe in the lineup matters.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Wednesday night isn’t a season-maker, but it can’t be another step backward. The Blue Jackets are fast and have caused the Maple Leafs trouble. But they aren’t a powerhouse, and that’s why this game demands a cleaner, harder effort.

Toronto doesn’t just need points; they need a night where they look like the best version of themselves again. And with a few bodies inching back to the lineup, they might finally have enough pieces available to steady the ship.