Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Predators – 11/24/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (11-9-1) at PREDATORS (6-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Ekblad participated in the morning skate after missing a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi

Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

Josi will play with Hague for the second game in a row after missing the previous 12 because of an upper-body injury.

