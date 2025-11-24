Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Predators – 11/24/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Nashville Predators at the Bridgestone Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (11-9-1) at PREDATORS (6-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
Ekblad participated in the morning skate after missing a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos — Erik Haula — Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting — Michael McCarron — Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost — Fedor Svechkov — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
Josi will play with Hague for the second game in a row after missing the previous 12 because of an upper-body injury.
