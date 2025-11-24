Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Devils – 11/24/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton

Marco Kasper — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Michael Rasmussen, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Simon Edvinsson (illness)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday, one day after Edvinsson, another defenseman, was a late scratch from a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Detroit. … Soderblom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday, retroactive to Nov. 9.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk

Evgenii Dadonov — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Status report

Glass will likely return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. He replaced Lammikko on the third line at the morning skate. … White will replace Cholowski on the third defense pair. … Gritsyuk skated after he was held out of the final 5:54 of a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for precautionary reasons with an undisclosed injury. … Pesce has been skating frequently, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said, but he’s not close to a return. The defenseman will miss his 13th consecutive game since Oct. 26.

