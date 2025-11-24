Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Devils – 11/24/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (13-8-1) at DEVILS (13-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — Nate Danielson — Mason Appleton
Marco Kasper — Andrew Copp — James van Riemsdyk
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson — Travis Hamonic
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Michael Rasmussen, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Simon Edvinsson (illness)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday, one day after Edvinsson, another defenseman, was a late scratch from a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Detroit. … Soderblom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday, retroactive to Nov. 9.
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat — Dawson Mercer — Arseny Gritsyuk
Evgenii Dadonov — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Shane Lachance, Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Status report
Glass will likely return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. He replaced Lammikko on the third line at the morning skate. … White will replace Cholowski on the third defense pair. … Gritsyuk skated after he was held out of the final 5:54 of a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for precautionary reasons with an undisclosed injury. … Pesce has been skating frequently, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said, but he’s not close to a return. The defenseman will miss his 13th consecutive game since Oct. 26.
