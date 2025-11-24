Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Lightning – 11/24/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (11-6-3) at LIGHTNING (12-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP, TVAS
Projected Flyers lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler — Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Noah Juulsen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said Ersson will start in goal and he doesn’t expect to make any changes to their lineup.
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons –Nick Paul — Yanni Gourde
Curtis Douglas — Jack Finley — Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile — Steven Santini
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Maxim Groshev
Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Status report:
Point, a forward, will not play and is questionable for Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. … Hedman and McDonagh, each a defenseman, are at least two weeks away, with the expectation McDonagh will return first. … Cernak, a defenseman, will miss his fourth consecutive game and is week to week. … Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Holmberg, a forward, is close to returning.
