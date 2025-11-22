Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 11/22/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (11-7-2) at CAPITALS (11-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves
Curtis Douglas — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile — Emil Lilleberg
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional morning skate.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Dowd skated in a regular jersey Saturday, but the forward will miss his third straight game.
