Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Capitals – 11/22/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (11-7-2) at CAPITALS (11-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MNMT

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Dominic James — Gage Goncalves

Curtis Douglas — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile — Emil Lilleberg

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Max Crozier (undisclosed)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate; the Capitals held an optional morning skate.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Dowd skated in a regular jersey Saturday, but the forward will miss his third straight game.

