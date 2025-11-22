Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: First Trip to the Bell Centre

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight to kick off their six game road trip with their first stop against the Montreal Canadiens. They come into tonight’s game after losing a tough one against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in overtime.

Related: 2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 OT Loss to the Blue Jackets

Although they lost, the last three games have been some of the best efforts that this team has put together. It started last Saturday night in their game against the Chicago Blackhawks and has carried forward into the game against the St. Louis Blues and the game against Columbus. Hopefully, they can take advantage of their long six game road trip and make up some ground in the Eastern Conference.

Maple Leafs News:

The Maple Leafs have been plagued with injuries over the last month. However, it looks like we could be close to seeing some of them return very soon. According to Craig Berube, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies made the trip with the team to Montreal and took part in practice with the team. However, they won’t be playing tonight. He had this to say: “Same as it was yesterday. No change. They’re out there practising, which is good, but availability tomorrow is doubtful.”

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

As for the rest of the injured players, Nicolas Roy is skating on his own but is “probably still a ways away.” Anthony Stolarz and Brandon Carlo haven’t been on the ice yet, but Berube is hopeful that Carlo will start to skate on Monday. Lastly, Chris Tanev is still out “long term. In other news, the Canadiens called up Florian Xhekaj and he will make his NHL debut tonight. It is surprising that the Maple Leafs didn’t call up Michael Pezzetta to counteract the toughness that Montreal added to their lineup, which will make this game interesting to watch to see who, if anyone, either of the Xhekaj brothers try to fight.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 9-9-3 (21 pts)

Top Scorers:

William Nylander – 9 G, 18 A, 27 P John Tavares – 12 G, 15 A, 27 P Matthew Knies – 5 G, 17 A, 22 P Morgan Rielly – 3 G, 13 A, 16 P Oliver Ekman-Larsson – 2 G, 13 A, 15 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 6-5-1, 3.51 GAA, .884 SV%

Dennis Hildeby – 2-0-2, 3.81 GAA, .904 SV%

Joseph Woll – 1-1-1, 2.57 GAA, .923 SV%

Montreal Canadiens

Season Record: 10-7-3 (23 pts)

Top Scorers:

Nick Suzuki – 5 G, 17 A, 22 P Cole Caufield – 13 G, 8 A, 21 P Lane Hutson – 2 G, 15 A, 17 P Ivan Demidov – 4 G, 11 A, 15 P Noah Dobson – 1 G, 12 A, 13 P

Goalie Stats:

Sam Montembeault – 4-5-1, 3.71 GAA, .852 SV%

Jakub Dobes – 6-2-2, 2.96 GAA, .892 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

William Nylander — John Tavares — Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua — Scott Laughton — Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais — Steven Lorentz — Matias Maccelli

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Jacob Quillan

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body), Matthew Knies (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Zach Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Florian Xhekaj — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Jared Davidson — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble — Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Joshua Roy

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)