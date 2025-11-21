Alex Ovechkin Passes Joe Sakic to Become 10th All-Time in Points

Alex Ovechkin continued to make NHL history on Nov. 20, cracking the top 10 in all-time points. With his four points in the Washington Capitals’ 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens, Ovechkin passed Joe Sakic on the all-time list, reaching 1,642 points in his career. He is only one of four players in the top 10 to play their entire career with one organization, joining Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux and Steve Yzerman.

In the victory, Ovechkin also recorded his 33rd career hat trick, tying him for fourth all-time alongside Brett Hull. When it comes to moving up the ladder even further in the points department, he will be chasing with long-time adversary, Crosby. Crosby sits ninth all-time in points at 1,708 and is still playing at an impressive production rate. The two will likely continue to make their way up the ranks together if they both can stay healthy and produce.

The four-point night also marked the 457th time Ovechkin has tallied multiple points in a game, tying him with Phil Esposito for the 11th most all-time. He will look to continue his strong start to his season when the Capitals take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (Nov. 22), against whom he has had great success. In 85 games against them, he has tallied 51 goals and 46 assists.