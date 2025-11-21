New York Sirens’ 2024-25 Report Cards: Corinne Schroeder

The 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season has ended. With its second season in the books, the PWHL teams now have names, and the league is solidifying itself as the premier women’s hockey league. The New York Sirens started strong in the second season but ultimately finished in last place once again.

In 30 regular-season games, they only recorded eight regulation wins and 13 regulation losses. Nine of their games went into overtime, four resulted in victories, and the other five were losses. As the PWHL follows the 3-2-1 point system, the Sirens ended the 2024-25 season with 37 points. While this performance was a tough break for New York, not every player had a bad season. Let’s look at Corinne Schroeder’s performance.

Schroeder’s 2024-25 Season with the Sirens

Schroeder was clearly the Sirens’ starting goaltender during the 2024-25 season. She played in 20 games out of the 30 in the season. She recorded a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.43 and a save percentage (SV%) of .919.

Schroeder played in the Sirens’ first two games of the season, and both resulted in a win. In these two games alone, Schroeder allowed four goals but made a total of 63 saves. She had a strong start to the season, and the Minnesota Frost and Montreal Victoire were not easing her into it.

Corinne Schroeder, New York Sirens (Photo by /PWHL)

On Jan. 4, Schroeder recorded her first shutout of the season. She stopped all 26 shots from the Frost to earn this resounding win. She was rested in the next game on Jan. 7 but defended the crease again on Jan. 12. Once again, she stopped all 28 shots from the Toronto Sceptres, becoming the first goaltender to record back-to-back shutouts in the PWHL.

She repeated this success again at the end of the season, shutting out the Victoire on April 1 and then the Frost on April 27. She is the first goaltender in the PWHL to have two back-to-back shutouts in a season. On top of this, she has the highest shutouts recorded in a single season with four. Schroeder is an incredible goaltender, as she also holds the longest shutout streak in PWHL history, currently sitting at 178:16.

For the season totals, Schroeder recorded 10 wins, eight losses, one overtime loss, and one shootout loss. Obviously, not all games can result in a victory. However, Schroeder put her best foot forward in each game she played; that’s all the Sirens could have asked for.

Schroeder’s 2024 Season with the Sirens

The 2024 PWHL season was shorter, as it only had 24 games compared to the 30 in the 2024-25 season. However, New York heavily relied on Schroeder in their first season in the league as well. She played in 15 of the 24 games, only resting for nine. She had a lower GAA but a higher SV% in this season compared to last, but she still had impressive numbers. Schroeder posted a GAA of 2.40 and a SV% of .930.

Once again, she had an even split with seven wins and seven losses. No wonder New York relied on her so much; she was an excellent goaltender. Even when the game did result in a loss, she never gave up and still gave it her all.

Schroeder’s Future in the PWHL

During the expansion draft, the Seattle Torrent selected Schroeder during the exclusive signing window. She was the fifth and final selection by Seattle, but that does not diminish her talent by any means.

During the offseason, Schroeder also signed a two-year contract with the Torrent. She will play with the team through to the 2026-27 season. With Schroeder, C.J. Jackson, and 2025 PWHL Draft Pick Hannah Murphy defending the crease, Seattle will be one tough team to get pucks through.

Schroeder’s Overall Grade

Overall for the 2024-25 season, Schroeder earns a B+. She had an even split with 10 wins and 10 losses. On top of this, she now holds incredible records in the PWHL with the longest shutout streak and the most shutouts in a single season. This is an impressive feat, and she should be proud of her performance with New York over the past two seasons, but especially in this one.

The Torrent have a great goaltender in Schroeder now. Wishing her all the best over on the West Coast for Schroeder’s third PWHL season.