3 Laval Rocket Players the Canadiens Should Call Up

With injuries piling up for the Montreal Canadiens, and the possibility of more down the line, it’s becoming increasingly likely that the organization will look toward Laval for reinforcements. The Laval Rocket have had an up-and-down start to their season, but several players are quietly positioning themselves as legitimate call-up options. Whether the Canadiens need scoring help, energy in the bottom six, or depth on the blue line, there are players in Laval who could slot in and provide meaningful minutes. Here are three names who stand out as potential recalls if injuries continue to hit Montreal.

Sean Farrell

After a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, Sean Farrell finished last season showing steady improvement. That momentum has carried into this season, where he currently has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 16 games. It’s not eye-popping production, but it’s exactly the type of consistent play Laval was hoping to see from him. Farrell isn’t dominating games shift after shift, but he’s influencing them, finding soft areas, making smart plays with the puck, and generating offence with his vision.

The biggest element that could earn him a call-up is his speed. Montreal’s bottom six has at times lacked pace and transition ability, particularly with multiple forwards now injured. Farrell’s skating, combined with his ability to carry the puck with control, could help drive offence when the Canadiens are stuck in droughts. He doesn’t need to be a top-six scorer to make an impact. What he offers is the ability to keep plays alive, connect the neutral zone to the offensive zone, and support linemates with quick touches.

Farrell is also far more confident than he was during last season’s NHL stint. His battles are better, his board play has improved, and he’s not shying away from using his creativity. If the Canadiens reach a point where they need to inject skill into the lineup to replace injured players, Farrell is arguably the most NHL-ready option in Laval right now. His recent form and upward trajectory make him a legitimate next-man-up candidate.

Florian Xhekaj

While Farrell brings finesse, Florian Xhekaj brings fire. His start to the season statistically hasn’t been great, two goals and two assists in 16 games, but production isn’t what would get him a look in Montreal. His value lies in the kind of physical presence he brings shift after shift. The Canadiens’ bottom six has battled inconsistency, and injuries have forced the coaching staff to mix lines more than they’d like. A player like Florian could help stabilize things by bringing a predictable, energetic style.

Florian Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

Xhekaj doesn’t cheat effort. He forechecks hard, finishes hits, and forces opposing defencemen into mistakes. In the NHL, energy guys can sometimes change the feel of a game simply by creating chaos in the offensive zone or winning puck battles that otherwise would have been lost. With Montreal having lost several forwards long-term, there’s a case to be made for giving Florian a chance, especially in a limited role where expectations would be straightforward: be physical, be disruptive, bring energy.

His development path is still ongoing, and he isn’t polished offensively, but a call-up could serve as both a reward and a test. In the right situation, maybe during a grueling stretch of games or following another injury, Xhekaj could absolutely get a look.

Adam Engström

On defence, the most intriguing name in Laval is Adam Engström, who has put up three goals and five assists in 16 games, leading all Rocket defencemen in points. Engström plays with poise, skates well, and moves the puck efficiently, attributes that fit perfectly with Montreal’s identity on the back end.

A call-up for him would only come if the Canadiens lose another defenceman, but with the organization already dealing with injuries across the lineup, it’s not unrealistic. Engström has earned trust in Laval by playing in all situations and showing he can handle tougher minutes. He won’t wow anyone with flash, but he makes smart decisions and rarely overcomplicates plays. For a young defenceman making the jump, that’s exactly what coaches want to see.

In the NHL, he projects as someone who could eventually anchor a second or third pairing, and a short call-up could accelerate his development. With the way things are trending injury-wise, it may just be a matter of time before Montreal needs him.

With injuries already piling up, the Canadiens will inevitably lean on their organizational depth as the season continues. Laval has several players who’ve earned consideration, each bringing different strengths that could help stabilize the lineup. If reinforcements are needed again, and history suggests they will, the Rocket have a couple options.