Rangers’ Jonny Brodzinski’s Story From Minnesota to Madison Square Garden

The New York Rangers are a proud part of the Big Apple’s sporting landscape that includes the Giants, Yankees, and Jets. There is a particular pressure that comes with playing for a New York-based team, and Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski knows what it is like to play at Madison Square Garden (MSG). The versatile 6-foot-0 competitor who plays at centre, forward, or right wing will be looking to make a significant impact for the Rangers. His story doesn’t begin in New York but in Minnesota. From St. Cloud State to arriving in the NHL, he has a great story.

Brodzinski’s Beginning

Brodzinski built the foundation of his game in Minnesota. He attended Blaine High School, where he was named MVP. Before his college career began, he sharpened his game with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League. Those junior years helped shape the player he has become. In 2010-11, he scored two goals and added three assists. The following season, he recorded 11 goals and 13 assists.

St. Cloud State

Brodzinski chose St. Cloud State University, a place where his game could grow. With the Huskies, he found he could showcase his talent, putting up 22 goals and 11 assists in his rookie season, making him a standout in the NCAA Division I. He had another solid season in 2013-14, scoring 21 goals and 20 assists.

During his collegiate career, Brodzinski won the Penrose Cup and was a part of the NCAA First All-Star Team in 2015. He built a solid foundation that made him ready for the NHL.

Drafted By the LA Kings

In the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the Los Angeles Kings called his name in the fifth round (148th overall). Brodzinski has 29 goals and 29 assists through 220 NHL games. He began with six appearances during his rookie season, and in his sophomore campaign, his workload increased drastically to 35 contests. His first NHL goal came against the Florida Panthers in 2017-18 – a backhand shot that drifted past goalie James Reimer – to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. Before that, he had been hitting the ice for the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, Ontario Reign.

After spending three seasons in L.A., the two went their separate ways. Brodzinski then signed a two-way contract with the Sharks for the 2019-20 season. Throughout his time in San Jose, he played three games for the Sharks. As with the Reign, Brodzinski put in a memorable performance, this time as part of the Barracuda roster. His goal contributed to a 3-2 overtime victory over the San Diego Gulls.

Following one season in San Jose, Brodzinski chose a new path, heading to New York as a free agent. His game continued to develop there, culminating in a two-year extension in early 2024. With the Rangers, he has settled and spent six seasons to date.

Brodzinski has now become a consistent presence for the Rangers. In 2023-24, he played 57 games, scoring six goals and 13 assists. He backed it up with another strong season in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals and 19 points.

Rangers 2025-26 Season So Far

This season, the Rangers rank sixth in the Metropolitan Division with a 10-10-2 record. They have found more success away from home, with only one win at MSG so far in 2025-26. Brodzinski has played 11 games, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He will look to carry this momentum as the season moves along, hoping to solidify his place in the lineup.